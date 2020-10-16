Holiday Inn RDU Airport Unveils New Look After Complete Renovation

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Raleigh-Durham International Airport completed a multi-million-dollar renovation earlier this year and is receiving rave reviews from guests.

Located on Airport Boulevard just down the road from airport, the Holiday Inn is a completely reimagined property. The lobby has a completely new and modern feel, with bright pops of color and artwork created by local artists. You will find nods to aviation throughout given this property's convenient location for travelers. The restaurant has been redesigned to accommodate groups of various sizes at safe distances. The bar welcomes guests with a sleek design and unique metallic paneling around the outside. Guests can also take advantage of various meeting spaces to accommodate any type of special event. The lobby also has a business center where boarding passes can be quickly printed and a shop where food and beverages can be purchased. Whether you are visiting before or after a trip or for work at nearby Research Triangle Park, a variety of additional amenities await you including airport shuttle service, indoor pool and a newly expanded fitness center.

The hotel has five floors of guest rooms above the public spaces, all of which have been completely renovated. New flooring, wallcovering and light fixtures create a welcoming ambiance for guests. Designed with comfort in mind, brand new beds and soft seating make guests feel at home. New, functional case goods allow for convenient electronic power stations for all devices. Wheeled guest room desks can be positioned per the guest's preference to create an ideal workspace.

In response to Covid-19, Holiday Inn RDU Airport has implemented the IHG Way of Clean protocol. Extensive cleaning procedures with hospital-grade disinfectants are being conducted daily. Hand sanitizer stations are provided throughout and masks are required on property. The hotel's renovation has created even more space for social distancing, putting guests at ease if they would like to enjoy a meal or use meeting space.

