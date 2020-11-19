Holiday Entertaining With Parker Wallace On Tips On TV

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Wallace is the founder of Parker's Plate and the author of the cookbook "Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls' Guide to Holiday Feasting." This super chef has a guide for throwing great holiday celebrations.

TIME-SAVING

To spend quality time enjoying family, Parker's secret is Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, a fifth-generation, family-owned American tradition that's been focused on providing the finest in premium, grain-fed beef and gourmet foods for over 100 years. This Thanksgiving, a new Harris Poll survey conducted for Omaha Steaks found that 65 percent of Americans are feeling more relaxed about the holiday and that 1-in-3 are streamlining and simplifying their menus this year. Thanksgiving packages from Omaha Steaks, like the Prime Rib Thanksgiving Feast, take the stress out of meal planning and save trips to the grocery store by providing a main dish, side dishes, and desserts. For Thanksgiving delivery, order by Nov. 19 at www.OmahaSteaks.com or visit one of over 50 retail stores across the country.

GO-TO BEVERAGES

Stellabrate the holidays with America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine Stella Rosa. This Italian wine and is made with real fruit flavors, naturally gluten-free, vegan, low-calorie, and low-alcohol, making it the perfect wine this holiday season. Choose from a variety of lightly sparkling wines, like the new Stella Rosa Platinum French Vanilla, Golden Honey Peach, or classic Stella Rosa Red. For something a little bolder, try the all-new Stella Rosa Royale with the classic Rosso flavor and 8% alcohol. Pair with any food, especially cheese. For more on all of these wines and over 100 Stella Rosa cocktails at StellaRosa.com, and don't forget to serve chilled.

COOKING SECRETS

For anyone who loves to cook, and Fill Life with Flavor by making small, family gatherings during the holidays memorable, the secret ingredient is Holland House Cooking Wines to add an extra boost of flavor to holiday recipes. Holland House makes it easy to transform recipes into something extraordinary. Try some of these mouthwatering recipes like Crock-Pot Spinach Feta and Artichoke Dip, a Parmesan and Asiago Cauliflower-Potato Mash or a Tuscan White Bean Soup. All of these are sure to wow guests this holiday season. Find these recipes and other holiday-worthy dishes at hollandhouseflavors.com.

PARKER'S PLATE

Bob's Red Mill Organic Farro is Parker's secret weapon for dialing up holiday dishes. Add it into some favorite recipes. With a hearty, chewy texture and a rich nutty flavor, it is also a good source of protein, fiber, and iron. Farro is a great alternative to traditional holiday sides like rice. Add it into a holiday breakfast, like a Shakshuka recipe, because farro is easy to digest and helps the body absorb nutrients, adding a nice texture and crispy crunch. Bob's Red Mill organic, whole grain foods are a great pantry staple because they are made with the highest-quality ingredients. Visit www.bobsredmill.com/organic-farro.

CONTACT: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

paker-wallace-shares-holiday.png Paker Wallace Shares Holiday Entertaining Tips What's on Parker's Plate this holiday season?

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-entertaining-with-parker-wallace-on-tips-on-tv-301176758.html

SOURCE Tip on TV