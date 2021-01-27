HOIST Fitness Mi7Smith Functional Trainer Wins 2021 Men's Health Home Gym Award

POWAY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOIST Fitness Systems, Inc. ("HOIST Fitness" or "HOIST") is proud to announce that their Mi7Smith Functional Trainer has won the 2021 Men's Health Home Gym Award. The Mi7Smith Functional Training System is a completely innovative home gym that maximizes space by combining the MiSmith Dual Action Smith with the Mi7 Functional Trainer. This provides a walk-through design to deliver a sleek and efficient gym unlike any other. The methodology for winning a Men's Health Home Gym Award includes Fitness Director Ebenezer Samuel, C.S.C.S., the rest of the Men's Health staff and the Men's Health advisory board, and guest host Jared Padalecki (actor starring in Supernatural, Gilmore Girls, and Walker) spending the last 12 months testing hundreds of pieces of home fitness equipment, from treadmills to yoga mats. Samuel picked the best of the best, and the top 30 items you need in your home gym, to be featured in the 2021 Home Gym Awards article and webpage. This was the second time HOIST Fitness has won an award.

On one side of the Mi7Smith, the MiSmith Dual Action Smith features revolutionary patented technology that produces a simultaneous horizontal and vertical bar movement. This provides the benefits of free weight training with added safety and stability. Walk through to the other side of the Mi7Smith and the Mi7 Functional Training System features dual Silent Steel® weight stacks with 360-degree rotating columns for a completely free range of motion. Patented Flip n Grip® handles offer five pull-up grip options and patent-pending Flip n Dip® handles offer both narrow and wide dips.

The Mi7Smith Functional Trainer is offered in multiple configurations to fit your budget. You can purchase with Mi7Smith combined as one unit, or the Mi7 and MiSmith singularly, or both as a disconnected gym setup. This offers owners both space and monetary savings purchasing as a combined unit, while allowing the flexibility to suit their specific needs if separated.

As you may know, HOIST's Mi6 Functional Trainer won the 2020 Men's Health Home Gym Award as well. Their CEO, Jeff Partrick, said, "We plan to ensure we continue winning these awards well into the future by providing the same great premium fitness equipment we've always offered." HOIST maintains an extensive portfolio of more than 300 patents.

HOIST® Fitness is a San Diego, California, USA based company producing premium strength training products and LeMond series exercise bikes for commercial and home markets. The company's commercial products can be found all over the world in: health clubs, colleges & universities, professional sports gyms, YMCAs, community centers, hotels, multi-family homes, personal training facilities, corporate fitness centers, government facilities and military installations.

Their home products can be found around the world as well in consumers' homes. They offer home gyms that have won awards in addition to the 2021 Men's Health Home Gym Award including the 2020 Men's Health Home Gym Award for their Mi6 Functional Trainer and Good Design awards for various products across multiple years. Numerous celebrities & world leader's estates boast having HOIST Fitness products. Home products can be purchased through specialty fitness retailers throughout the world as well as here at hoistfitness.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoist-fitness-mi7smith-functional-trainer-wins-2021-mens-health-home-gym-award-301215963.html

SOURCE HOIST Fitness