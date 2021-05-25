HOFV Announces Addition Of Country Music Star Dustin Lynch To Highway 77 Music Festival

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson...

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls ("the Destination"), today announced it has added chart-topping, Platinum-selling Country music star Dustin Lynch to its star-studded lineup featuring Dan + Shay at their Highway 77 Music Festival at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Highway 77 Music Festival tickets are on sale now at www.HOFVillage.com, giving fans an entire day of country music starting at just $59. The festival features five full-set performances beginning with Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr and Maddie and Tae capped off by evening concerts by Dustin Lynch and Dan + Shay.

Dustin Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music" ( Billboard), achieving seven number one songs, four Top 5 albums, eight Gold and Platinum certified singles, and tallying over 2.22 billion total streams. His power duet "Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)" is charging Country radio, as his fourth studio album, Tullahoma, has delivered consecutive chart-toppers: "Ridin' Roads" and "Good Girl" - plus Top 5 hit "Momma's House." He's also released sun-drunk anthem "Tequila On A Boat" with Chris Lane, and is promising more music on the way. Since his Platinum breakout "Cowboys and Angels" in 2012, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

Dan + Shay, fresh off their GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the third consecutive year garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, American Music and Billboard Music Award wins and nominations. The two-time GRAMMY® Award winners, known for hit songs like "Speechless" and "Tequila," have surpassed 6.5 billion career streams. The duo's multi-week number one hit "10,000 Hours," featuring Justin Bieber, has more than 1.4 billion global streams, and became the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.

Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the country airplay charts with their debut, Platinum-selling and number one hit single "Girl In A Country Song," followed by top hits including "Fly," "Shut Up and Fish," "Friends Don't" and "Die From a Broken Heart."

Eric Paslay will take the stage to perform his top hits including "Never Really Wanted," "She Don't Love You," "Song About a Girl" and "Friday Night," which he co-wrote and originally recorded with Lady A.

Tyler Farr, with three number one songs: "Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water" and "Guy Walks Into a Bar," is a Platinum-selling country rocker and the first artist signed to Jason Aldean's Night Train Records/BBR Music Group.

HOFV is producing the Highway 77 Music Festival in coordination with Northeast Productions, Inc., which has been retained to provide talent acquisition, design and development services. HOFV's digital ticket marketplace is provided by Tickets.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company's liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC.

