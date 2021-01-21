Hoffa: President Biden Takes Correct Step In Firing NLRB General Counsel

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President Biden's decision to fire National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) general counsel Peter Robb after the Trump ally refused to resign.

"The Teamsters were pleased to see President Joe Biden wasted little time in terminating the NLRB's general counsel, an anti-union attorney who chose not to honor the traditional protocol of submitting his resignation to the incoming Biden administration.

"U.S. workers deserve to have an NLRB that will give them a fair shake. That's why they voted for Joe Biden. Hardworking Americans want the opportunity to join together to negotiate for fair wages, safe workplaces and a secure retirement. Robb would have hampered that, just like he did during the Trump administration, so he had to go. It's time for our nation to move forward."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869 tgotsch@teamster.org

