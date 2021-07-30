Hoffa: House Passed Labor-HHS Spending Bill Looks After The Needs Of U.S. Workers

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on the House's passage of a Labor-HHS-Education appropriations bill yesterday that invests in the top priorities of hardworking Americans.

"The Teamsters want to thank Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) for her hard work in getting a spending measure through the House that emphasizes the needs of workers by reversing a decade of underinvestment in core priorities such as worker protections, education and public health.

"The funding included in the legislation for worker protections will allow the Department of Labor to rebuild its staff to better protect the health, safety, wages, rights and benefits or our nation's workers. We are particularly pleased with the increases for the Wage and Hour Division and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"And after being starved for resources, the funding increase for the National Labor Relations Board will support meaningful improvements in the protection of workers' right to organize and to bargain collectively."

