Hoffa: House Passage Of PRO Act Will Ease Union Organizing For U.S. Workers

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about the House's approval of legislation today that would comprehensively update the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) to benefit workers.

"In approving the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the House agreed to restore fairness to the economy at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated income inequality, stifling the ability of far too many hardworking Americans to earn a decent wage that allows them to support their families.

"The PRO Act will strengthen the NLRA so that workers seeking to organize a union and negotiate higher wages and better benefits will be protected. More than ever, workers deserve a safe workplace, the ability to stand together and negotiate better working conditions, and to live a middle-class lifestyle.

"Research shows that workers want unions. However, there is a huge gap between the share of workers with union representation and the share of workers that would like to have a union and a voice on the job. So-called right to work is a big reason for that, but the PRO Act would override such state laws that have kept the wages of hardworking Americans down.

"The needs of workers have been ignored by too many elected officials for too long. COVID-19 has put too many on their heels. Meanwhile, the misclassification of workers is on the rise and too many working Americans are falling through the cracks. I'm glad to see a majority of the House are standing with workers by allowing them to join together to negotiate on the job."

