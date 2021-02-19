Hoffa: Federal Agencies Should Back Scientists' Recommendations For Safer Jobs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on scientists urging stronger workplace protections.

"The International Brotherhood of Teamsters appreciates and supports the call-to-action letter written by leading scientists in the field of aerosol science, occupational health and infectious disease. This letter supports stronger workplace protections for COVID-19 and acknowledges the importance of utilizing the hierarchy of controls to mitigate workplace hazards.

"This call to action further urges the federal government to acknowledge aerosol exposure and inhalation as the main route of COVID-19 transmission leading to significant outbreaks and community spread. The IBT supports President Biden's administration and their strategy to keep essential infrastructure workers and the American public safe.

"We encourage the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Transportation and Mine Safety and Health Administration to develop COVID-19 policies based on science. Workplace policies must include and detail employer responsibilities for hazard identification and risk analysis, the development of a control plan, utilization of the hierarchy of controls and consideration of protective equipment based on employee exposure and risk.

"Workplace protections against COVID-19 are essential to mitigating the impacts of this disease on workers, their families, and the larger community. Let us stay committed to keeping Americans working and safe."

