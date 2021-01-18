Hoffa: Chopra Will Be An Active Watchdog Overseeing Nation's Financial Sector

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of current Federal Trade Commissioner Rohit Chopra as the next Director of the Consumer Financial...

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of current Federal Trade Commissioner Rohit Chopra as the next Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

"The federal government has been asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the financial markets during the past four years. President-elect Biden knows this, which is why he made the excellent choice of Rohit Chopra to head up the CFPB in his administration. The Teamsters urge the Senate to promptly confirm him as director.

"Chopra is no stranger to the agency, as he served as an assistant director during the Obama administration. There he headed up CFPB's efforts on student loans, increasing competition, making the process clearer for borrowers and cracking down on bad actors. The nation now needs that kind of leadership over the entire sector. The Teamsters look forward to working with Chopra to create a fairer financial marketplace for workers."

