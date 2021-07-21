Hodlnaut Announces The Launch Of Preferred Interest Payout

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut, a crypto interest-earning platform based in Singapore, announced the launch of its latest feature - preferred interest payout. Hodlers can now earn interest in the crypto asset of their choice from the six supported assets: BTC, DAI, ETH, USDT, USDC, and WBTC.

The newly launched feature enables users to deposit crypto with Hodlnaut while earning interest in the coin of their choice. This gives users more flexibility and control over their cryptocurrency earnings. Earlier, users would receive interest in-kind, meaning they would receive the interest in the same asset in which it was deposited.

"We are thrilled to introduce our preferred interest payout feature to empower Hodlers by allowing them to earn interest in the crypto of their choice," said Juntao, CEO and Co-Founder of Hodlnaut. "This new feature is in line with Hodlnaut's continual efforts to help Hodlers make the most of their cryptocurrency assets," he added.

The feature will be effective immediately from July 21, 2021. By default, the interest will be set in-kind and users can change it according to their preferences from their account dashboard. The interest will be accrued at the end of every day and deposited to the user's account every Monday, 5 pm (GMT +8). As for the affiliate program, while the referred user can choose their interest payout asset, the referrer will continue to earn commission in-kind.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based crypto interest-earning platform. The company provides innovative financial solutions for individual investors while lending cryptocurrency assets to vetted financial institutions. Hodlnaut is a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore).

Founded in April 2019 by bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee, the firm has a mission to help Hodlers get the most out of their crypto assets. The platform offers up to 10.5% APY to individual investors with a Hodlnaut Interest Account that supports BTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, USDT, and WBTC.

