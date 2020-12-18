Hockey Canada Announces Partnership With Swiss Chalet

Iconic Canadian brand becomes official restaurant partner, presenting sponsor of Countdown to Puck Drop

VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Hockey Canada has introduced Swiss Chalet as a new International Marketing Partner, a four-year agreement that will make it the official restaurant partner of Hockey Canada. The announcement comes ahead of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, which begins Dec. 25 in Edmonton, Alta.

Swiss Chalet is proud to join Hockey Canada in its belief in the importance of community investment and engagement, while developing our nation's next generation of leaders. The two proudly-Canadian organizations will work together to create opportunities to celebrate teamwork and the physical and mental well-being of participants and their families. Swiss Chalet will also become the presenting sponsor of the Countdown to Puck Drop program for all international competitions, and will create a minor hockey award program focused on fostering teamwork for all local hockey associations.

"As Canada's iconic family restaurant, we are committed to serving the needs of all forms of family, including friends and teammates who feel like family," said Ally Tosello, Senior Director of Marketing at Swiss Chalet. "We are proud to create comfortable environments where Canadians can be themselves, relax and spend time with those they love - at our home or theirs. Through our partnership with Hockey Canada, we will continue to promote the importance of community, inclusivity and generosity that Swiss Chalet stands for."

As the official restaurant partner of Hockey Canada, Swiss Chalet will invest in programs from the grassroots to international competitions, including the IIHF Women's World Championship and IIHF World Junior Championship. Whether Canadians are driving to a local game or watching an international event at home, Swiss Chalet will be there.

"We are delighted to have Swiss Chalet join the Hockey Canada family as an International Marketing Partner," said Dana Gladstone, Vice-President of Partnership Strategy and Licensing with Hockey Canada. "Both organizations believe in the power of hockey to bring families and communities together and support the common values of teamwork, inclusivity and the growth of the game."

To kick off the partnership, Swiss Chalet will be sponsoring the Countdown to Puck Drop at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, which begins 60 minutes before the start of each Team Canada game and is the perfect time to order Swiss Chalet.

About Swiss ChaletSwiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired Rotisserie Chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Hockey CanadaHockey Canada is the governing body for hockey in Canada and a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), with a membership through its 13 member associations of over 750,000 players, coaches and officials. Hockey Canada is a not-for-profit organization that creates leading-edge hockey development programs for its members to deliver in communities across Canada; provides consistent rules and regulations and various other membership services from coast to coast to coast; manages numerous regional, national and international hockey championships and events; and leads the operation of all teams that represent Canada in international competition. Hockey Canada's mission is to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences. For more information on Hockey Canada, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow through social media on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Swiss Chalet