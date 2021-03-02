Hoag Becomes First Hospital On West Coast To Offer Advanced Minimally-Invasive Robotic Navigation Platform For Spine Surgery

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag's Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute (PFNI) today announced it is the first on the West Coast to utilize the Mazor X Stealth ™ Edition Robotic Guidance Platform, the most advanced robotic-assisted, minimally invasive spine surgery option.

The Mazor combines 3D pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative trajectory precision to provide surgeons with comprehensive information of the best approach and visualization of the target before the surgery starts. This new technology allows surgeons to operate with precision and efficiency, reducing need for x-rays, and minimizes pain and recovery time after surgery.

"This revolutionary technology provides our patients and clinical team with the most advanced minimally-invasive tool available," said Burak Ozgur, M.D., chief of service for the Neurosurgery Spine Program at the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute. "This robotic instrument allows the surgeon to be in complete control, but gives them the superior benefit of 3D-guided navigation in one easy-to-use tool."

Hoag has received numerous national, state and local accolades for its success with robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and has been designated a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) from the Surgical Review Corporation. Hoag has shown repeatedly how such surgery can result in less blood loss, reduced muscle damage and faster recovery times. This new platform is representative of Hoag's dedication to innovation in increasing safety and accuracy within the operating room.

Robotic platforms are important tools throughout Hoag's institutes. In fact, advanced computer-assisted technology is becoming the standard of care in cancer, women's health, cardiovascular conditions and general surgery at Hoag. By introducing this new 3D-guided technology to spine neurosurgery, Hoag is upholding its commitment to improving outcomes for patients through continued innovation.

ABOUT PICKUP FAMILY NEUROSCIENCES INSTITUTEDelivering a personalized, integrated approach using best-practice guidelines, the most advanced technology, and integration of medical specialists in the most appropriate facilities, the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute (PFNI) at Hoag provides world class care for patients with specific conditions of the brain and spine such as stroke, aneurysms and vascular malformations, brain tumors, epilepsy, movement disorders, memory and cognitive disorders, pain, minimally invasive spine surgery, multiple sclerosis, addiction medicine and sleep disorders, as well as the mind-body interface of behavioral health. Many of Hoag's PFNI programs have received high acclaim. Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in Orange County and ranked No. 27 nationally in Neurology & Neurosurgery, placing it in the top 1% of hospitals across the U.S., and the only hospital in the top 30 without a formal academic residency program in neurology or neurosurgery. The Hoag Stroke Program was the first in Orange County and the second in California to be named a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL Healthcare and was awarded the American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Performance Achievement for stroke care. And as one of the first centers in the U.S. to offer the most advanced radiosurgical treatment system available, Leksell Gamma Knife ® Perfexion™, the PFNI brain tumor program is the largest in Orange County and is also among the top volume programs in the western United States. Hoag has been recognized as a designated Level 4 Comprehensive Epilepsy Center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers. The PFNI's memory and cognitive disorders program is nationally recognized.

ABOUT HOAGHoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals - Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 - in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag has invested $261 million in programs and services to support the underserved community within the past five years, including areas like mental health, homelessness, transportation for seniors, education, and support for single mothers. Hoag is a designated Magnet ® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes five institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and two ambulatory surgical centers. In the 2020 - 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California. For an unprecedented 23 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county's best hospitals in a local newspaper survey. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.

