HNRC Targets Acquisitions

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") announced today that both of its subsidiaries Houston Natural Resources, Inc and Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc are targeting acquisitions.

Houston Natural Resources, Inc is targeting acquisitions of producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The largest oil and gas companies, including ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP, are projected to sell a combined $100 billion in oil and gas assets around the world as they focus on top-performing regions according to a new analysis from consulting firm Rystad Energy ( October 2020).

The Company's management team is well positioned to identify attractive risk-adjusted returns in the marketplace through their contacts and transaction sources, ranging from industry executives, private owners, private equity funds, and investment bankers. Our management believes that its ability to identify and implement value creation initiatives will remain central to its differentiated acquisition strategy.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc is focused on acquiring ownership positions in small to middle market companies in the technology industry. Almost $5 trillion in liquidity is expected to be created as aging Baby Boomers transition out of their closely held businesses to retirement. The three most common exit strategies are sale of the company, recapitalization, or ESOP.

The Company expects to complete a transaction in the third or fourth quarter of 2021 and anticipates the acquisition to be at least $50 million in revenue.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp ( www.HoustonNaturalResources.com ) (OTC:HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible.

