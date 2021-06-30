HNRC Completes Audit For NASDAQ Listing

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") has completed its initial audit for its subsidiaries Houston Natural Resources, Inc and Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

This is one of the requirements for its anticipated NASDAQ listing later this year.

The Company anticipates reaching a Market Capitalization in excess of $50 million dollars, with a minimum bid price of $4.00 per share, in addition to meeting all the other minimum requirements for the NASDAQ listing. The Company's subsidiary currently owns $60 million in appraised oil and gas reserves with an asset value of more than $4.00 per share.

The Company has previously announced that it intends to focus on realizing the value on the total of $9.67 per share in assets held by its subsidiaries for the benefit of the shareholders.

The company projects it will meet the NASDAQ listing requirements providing for it to trade on the exchanges in the fourth quarter of 2021.

HNRC is a diversified holding company that has two subsidiaries, Houston Natural Resources, Inc ("HNRI") and Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc ("WDHI"). HNRI owns oil and gas properties and a waste-water treatment plant. WDHI has business operations that provide products & services in the Information Technology & Healthcare markets.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp ( www.HoustonNaturalResources.com) (OTC: HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.( www.wdhinc.net). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments. The portfolio companies include investments in information technology and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Houston Natural Resources Corp. E-mail: frank@HoustonNaturalResources.com 757-707-4563

