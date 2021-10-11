HNI Corporation Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results on: Monday, October 25, 2021 11:00 a.

Monday, October 25, 202111:00 a.m. Eastern10:00 a.m. Central9:00 a.m. Mountain8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, please dial:1-833-522-0258 (Toll-free)Conference ID: 3066955

Assistance is available throughout theteleconference meeting. Press *0 to requestOperator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation's website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Monday, October 25, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Monday, November 1, 2021, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 - Conference ID: 3066955.

HNI Corporation plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 results on Monday, October 25, 2021 before the market opens. Results will be posted on HNI Corporation's website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/news.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation's Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@hnicorp.com.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (HNI) - Get HNI Corporation Report is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

