HNI Corporation Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Founded in 1947 in Muscatine, Iowa by visionaries C. Maxwell Stanley, Clement Hanson, and H. Wood Miller, HNI opened its doors under a new premise where everyone would be treated equally and respectfully as members and owners of a productive industrial enterprise. First known as Home-O-Nize Co., the corporation began production as a maker of home appliances, with initial success driven by aluminum card file boxes marketed primarily as recipe boxes.

As the company evolved into office products with the production of utility and filing cabinets, it would later become known as HON INDUSTRIES and finally, HNI Corporation in 2004. In 1981, HNI acquired its first fireplace manufacturing company. Since then, HNI has become the global leader in fireplaces and heating stoves.

"Looking back over that time, our businesses have evolved dramatically, but so much has remained the same: our essence, our member owner culture, and our passion for improving the lives of our members and the communities where we live and work." said Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HNI Corporation. "As proud as I am of our history, I am just as excited about the future of HNI."

In the past 75 years, HNI has:

Grown sales from $0 to over $2 billion

Contributed more than $40M to the communities in which we operate

Created thousands of good paying jobs while currently employing more the 7,700 members worldwide

Grown to a family of over 19 industry-leading brands

Become a premier supplier of office furniture and the global leader in fireplaces

Paid increasing dividends for more than 65 years

Created a Board of Directors of whom half are women, accomplished a goal of sourcing 100% renewable energy, and implemented robust diversity and sustainability programs

