HMS Valuation Partners Is A Proud Gold Sponsor Of The American Association Of Provider Compensation Professionals

Partnering to advance the field of healthcare provider compensation and provide compliance support in the areas of fair market value (FMV), commercial reasonableness, and provider compensation design.

NEW ORLEANS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HMS Valuation Partners (HMS), a healthcare consulting firm specializing in valuation and transaction advisory services, is proud to announce its partnership with the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) as a Gold Sponsor.

The AAPCP is the leading nonprofit organization for professionals engaged in Provider Compensation. AAPCP Members advise and lead organizations across the country on provider compensation, contracting, retention, strategy, and valuation. The Association Membership includes:

Individuals Managing Provider Compensation Functions for Nearly 100,000 Providers;

Attorneys, Consultants, and Valuators Advising Some of the Largest Organizations Across the Country on Provider Financial Arrangements; and

Over 60 Health Care Organizations Including Hospitals, Medical Groups, and For-Profit Entities.

Joe Aguilar, HMS Partner shares: "We are excited about the growth and future of AAPCP. As a healthcare valuation firm specializing in provider compensation, sponsorship provides a great way for us to learn from these compliance experts across the country while sharing our resources in fair market value (FMV) through committee participation, thought leadership, and educational opportunities." Through our physician and hospital services divisions, HMS looks forward to engaging the membership in such areas as:

Physician Services

Physician Compensation Design



Physician Employment and Foundation Model Valuations



Physician Practice Performance Analysis



Value-Based Compensation Arrangements



Advanced Practice Provider compliance

Hospital Services

Emergency Room Call Coverage Valuation



Hospital-Based Coverage Arrangements



Medical Directorships



Ambulatory Surgery Centers

AAPCP seeks sponsorships with healthcare consultants, attorneys, valuation firms, and other related entities as a means to connect with provider compensation professionals. Reflecting on the benefits of these connections, Alex Krouse, AAPCP Board Chair comments: "Our members are looking for trustworthy and reliable educational resources along with professional services to facilitate their everyday decisions in such areas as FMV compliance, contract management, compensation strategy, payroll management, and more. These partnerships provide a win-win for our members and our corporate sponsors as we seek to champion professional standards and provide the highest level of resources for our members."

For more on either membership information or sponsor opportunities, please reach out to the AAPCP Board Chair, Alex Krouse .

About HMS Valuation Partners

HMS Valuation Partners has been providing healthcare valuation and transaction advisory services nationally for 25 years. Our seasoned specialists provide consistent client service across a wide variety of healthcare valuations including physician compensation, mergers & acquisitions, hospital transactions, fixed assets, real estate, medical office timeshares, and medical direction. With transaction advisory services and engagements completed in over 45 states, our clients include single hospitals, regional and multi-national health systems, large/small physician groups, and healthcare law firms.

Media Contact: Alex T. Krouse, JD / MHA AAPCP Board Chair 260-373-9028 alex@providercompensation.org

Joe Aguilar, MBA, MPH, MSN, CVA Partner HMS Valuation Partners 678-984-6435 Joe.Aguilar@HMSvalue.com

