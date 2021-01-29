HMP Global To Acquire Two Prominent Addiction Education Events From C4 Recovery Foundation

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to isolate people around the world, accelerating and intensifying the addiction epidemic and reversing the recovery gains made in 2018, HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of addiction education meetings from C4 Recovery Foundation, a prominent provider of education for the entire behavioral health team — executive management, physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, allied health professionals, social workers, counselors, pharmacists, and more. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, HMP Global will acquire several behavioral health assets from C4, including two well-respected events: Cape Cod Symposium on Addictive Disorders (CCSAD), taking place annually in September, and the West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders (WCSAD), taking place annually in June, as well as related digital education resources. CCSAD is one of the oldest and largest annual meetings dedicated to continuing addiction and behavioral health education, combining relevant topic-focused sessions with the latest evidence-based research and best practices. C4 Recovery Foundation will become an official partner of both meetings.

Joining HMP Global from C4 will be Dee McGraw, who will assume the role of Senior Director, Educational Programming.

"We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity this agreement represents," said Doug Edwards, Director, Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Learning Network, a division of HMP Global. "Dee brings enormous expertise and perspective, with more than 25 years of experience in the substance abuse, treatment and prevention field. We look forward to working with her to expand the portfolio further to provide important education and deliver more value to the audiences we serve."

"The time is right to join the HMP Global team and I am looking forward to it," said McGraw. "This opportunity capitalizes on synergies within HMP Global's expansive network of frontline clinicians and first responders around the world and builds upon our shared vision to provide nurturing environments to deliver practical education to professionals, enhance treatment and operational outcomes, and support the very best care for patients on their road to recovery."

The most recent provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) indicate that approximately 81,230 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12-month period ending in May 2020, the largest number of drug overdoses ever recorded for a 12-month period. After declining 4.1% from 2017 to 2018, the number of overdose deaths increased 18.2% from the 12-month period ending in June 2019 to the 12-month ending in May 2020. Drug overdose deaths have also accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing more than 20% in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

The agreement will augment HMP Global's already strong position in addiction education, mental health, and behavioral health. In 2018, the company acquired a portfolio of assets from the Vendome Group, including the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit (Rx Summit), the largest gathering of federal, state and local professionals focused on addressing opioid and prescription drug abuse; the National Conference on Alcohol & Addiction Disorders (NCAD); and the National Cocaine, Meth & Stimulant Summit (STIM), along with Addiction Professional and Behavioral Healthcare Executive, award-winning print and digital brands. In 2012, the company acquired the U.S. Psychiatric & Mental Health Congress, now known as Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S. Over the past 9 years, the company has significantly expanded this portfolio through the development and launch of relevant, complementary offerings, including Psych Congress Elevate, an educational conference for emerging mental health clinicians; Psych Congress Regional meetings; NCAD West, and the Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Learning Network, a year-round digital destination for behavioral and mental health professionals.

"This acquisition solidifies our position as the leading, best-in-class provider of addiction education, and we look forward to the enormous contributions Dee will make as part of our team," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. "We are in the midst of dual epidemics, each with long-term and devastating consequences, and this agreement represents an opportunity for HMP Global to further accelerate our response to educating and informing providers with the goal of preventing addiction, improving the lives of patients struggling with addiction, and maintaining support for those in recovery. We are committed to ensuring the gains made in this fight will not be lost."

With this latest addition, HMP Global will produce nearly 400 medical education events across 14 therapeutic areas.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events - in person and online - and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT C4 RECOVERY FOUNDATIONC4 Recovery Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving access and outcomes in behavioral health and addiction treatment. The organization has been involved in the addiction and behavioral health industry for 20+ years and has evolved into a global presence, bringing together behavioral health professionals, addiction treatment specialists, policy makers and other stakeholders to improve the environment of addiction treatment and create more effective treatment programs to help those struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. To learn more, visit c4recoveryfoundation.org.

