HMP Global Launches Gastroenterology Learning Network

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued efforts to connect healthcare specialists around the world with clinically relevant news and information, expert perspectives, and continuing education, HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company, today announced the launch of the Gastroenterology Learning Network.

Joining the company's portfolio of well-respected learning platforms dedicated to serving as online information hubs—including the award-winning Oncology Learning Network—the Gastroenterology Learning Network is a premier digital destination offering practical, relevant content and education guided by input from gastroenterology professionals.

Visitors to the site can create a customized experience, selecting topic preferences most pertinent to them; receive regular email updates with breaking news and carefully curated content; grow professionally with the network's repository of education; and connect with other gastroenterology colleagues around the world through the platform's networking options.

"The launch of the Gastroenterology Learning Network further underscores HMP's commitment to delivering definitive, specialized sources of information and education for healthcare providers around the world. Now gastroenterologists and other providers will have access to this new network to stay informed on important clinical knowledge on emerging therapies and treatments on a broad spectrum of gastroenterological diseases, while enjoying a highly specialized content experience," said David DePinho, executive vice president, Life Sciences Group, HMP Global. "As clinicians continue to navigate the complexities of patient care, particularly in the midst of COVID-19, gastroenterology professionals will benefit from this comprehensive platform filled with information and insight to improve decision-making and provide the highest quality, patient-centered care."

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events, in-person and online, and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, the world's largest EMS-dedicated event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

