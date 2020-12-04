HMB Earns Microsoft Advanced Specialization In Modernization Of Web Applications To Microsoft Azure

HMB is one of only 15 Microsoft partners nationwide who are eligible to deliver Azure Migration Program incentive funding.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HMB, a technology solutions company with offices in Columbus, Ohio and Louisville, Kentucky, announced it has earned a Microsoft advanced specialization in Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure.

"HMB is excited to offer Azure Migration Program benefits to our clients, including incentive funding," said Ken Tietz, HMB's president of professional services. "As more organizations seek the scalability, efficiency, and cost-savings the cloud offers, the Azure Migration Program makes the transformation even more valuable."

Doug Donovan, HMB's chief strategy officer, added, "Earning the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization from Microsoft is just further confirmation that HMB is one of the country's elite cloud migration providers." Donovan continued, "We pride ourselves in the ability to streamline the migration of on-premises apps, workloads, and data to Microsoft Azure with our proven cloud adoption framework."

In addition to earning an advanced specialization in Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure, HMB maintains six Microsoft gold and three Microsoft silver competencies. These competencies span Application Development, Application Integration, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, Data Analytics, Data Platform, DevOps, Security, and Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions.

If organizations are thinking about migrating to the Azure platform, HMB can unlock significant Microsoft funding to subsidize the cost. HMB is currently offering a complimentary evaluation of on-premises environments to determine eligibility for Microsoft funding.

Organizations can contact solutions@hmbnet.com to schedule an Azure Migration Program evaluation with HMB or visit hmbnet.com/amp.

About HMB:

HMB helps mid-market companies and state and local agencies leverage the cloud and automation to innovate and serve their customers. HMB believes you don't need a bottomless IT budget to reach your full potential. HMB has been serving customers locally and across the U.S. for more than 25 years from our offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky. We're proud to have been a Microsoft Gold Partner for more than 15 years and are equally proud of our strong Salesforce and UiPath partnerships. Learn more at hmbnet.com or by calling 614.221.6831.

