HKATG Key Construction Comes Into Operation

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HKATG) (01725.HK) and Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen (RITS) entered into the Contract, putting the Group's Hong Kong Satellite Operation Control and Application Centre at the 8/F AMC Premises into operation.

The opening of Satellite Operation Control and Application Centre

HKATG's Satellite Operation Control and Application Centre is composed of the ''Golden Bauhinia Constellation'' satellite fixed station, box-type integrated satellite station, operation control centre and data centre.

Covering an area of 3200 square meters, the Satellite Operation Control and Application Centre will undertake the equipment configuration and installation work, operation management, and provide application data for the entire process and produce end products to form a one-stop service capability.

The data center (capacity planned for the first phase is 4.5PB, and will be 45PB after completion) will support the storage and management of the raw data, foundation data, pose data, product data, and application data for the construction of the giant constellation; deliver a unified and integrated view of data from numerous sources, and provide unified, efficient, and complete data service for the value-added application.

The Group's Satellite Operation Control and Application Centre will cooperate with satellite systems operating in orbit, establishing specialised applications and services for regional dynamic monitoring systems driven by real-time satellite communication and navigation requirements, assisting the city to achieve full-cycle monitoring of refined management and ecological environment construction by the digitalisation of the entire process, and providing quantitative monitoring and independent controllable, long-term stable, timely and reliable remote sensing image data and application service system.

The establishment of HKATG's Satellite Operation Control and Application Centre is another key construction after the Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Centre, it has a strategic significance in the optimization and perfection of Hong Kong's aerospace industry, and promoting the sustainable development of the industry while driving Hong Kong's infrastructure construction and regional prosperity.

Making meaningful contributions to the Aerospace Industry

This year marks a new milestone in China's space programme. According to Hong Kong's English newspaper, the South China Morning Post, China has already had 40 space launches this year which leads the US. China's space launches in the first 10 months of 2021 are more than in any previous whole year, which is narrowly ahead of the US.

According to the report, there were 40 launches from Chinese rocket launch pads by the end of October, of which 38 were successful. The number of space launches is already more than 2020's 39 launches, the country's previous high for a year, with at least 7 more planned before the end of December. In contrast, the United States had 39 launches in the same period, with 3 failures. As for Russia, another important space player, had only 18 launches so far this year, compared with 2020's 15 launches.

In April 2021, the Group successfully launched the initial two satellites under the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project (GB N1-01 and GB N1-02), and the second formation satellite of the ''Golden Bauhinia Constellation'' was launched in October.

Hong Kong has a strong base of scientific research capabilities, and it has been making contributions in different fields of science and technology. Hong Kong's scientific and technological innovation capabilities have also been recognized in recent years.

Attributed to the abundant scientific and technological resources, Hong Kong is a perfect cradle to career leaders in various industries. HKATG makes good use of Hong Kong's position as an international centre and the industrial advantages of being one of the four independent WTO zones, the Group is committed to forming an upstream and downstream industry ecosystem for commercial aerospace, with satellite basic industries and satellite data applications as the core, and to promote the re-industrialization process of Hong Kong while opening up new industrial paths for Hong Kong social and economic development for the vigorous development of the global aerospace industry.

