HK Strategic Partners, LLC Announces Name Change To TwoBoom

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HK Strategic Partners, LLC announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as, TwoBoom. The change is accompanied by an expansion of services and new logo.

TwoBoom is shaking up what it means to be a strategic partner with an immersive approach for its curated portfolio of clients. A newly redesigned website accompanies the name change, highlight the company's vision, culture, and services. The company's ownership has not changed.

The TwoBoom team is lead by Brian Harge, CVA and Josh Ford, NACD.DC. With over 35 combined years in financial, operations and executive management as a CFO, COO and CEO, their mission is to provide a partnership to people with great ideas and a drive to better society, who just need the resources to make it happen.

TwoBoom's extensive line of services include: Financial and Accounting, Corporate Governance, Human Capital, Strategic Planning, Risk Management, Marketing, Valuation, Mergers and Acquisitions.

Not to be limited by expertise, TwoBoom has partnered with several full-service entities including an insurance company, public accounting firm, and a diverse law firm.

Behind the Boom:Have you ever been categorized as a left or right brain individual? The TwoBoom team is inspired by the brain, and the idea that there are two ways of thinking. Magic comes from logical and creative collaboration. When the right people are in the right positions and are empowered to do what they do best, that's the boom.

Twoboom's headquarters is in Las Vegas, NV, with clients across the U.S from the following industries: Education, insurance, healthcare, retail clothing, technology and behavioral health.

About TwoBoom:TwoBoom is a full-service strategic partner for start-ups, redirection, and wind-downs. From advisory support to hands-on operational expertise, TwoBoom's method is an immersive approach, resulting in a seamless partnership to ensure clients have the resources they need to achieve goals, objectives and dreams.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hk-strategic-partners-llc-announces-name-change-to-twoboom-301338574.html

SOURCE TwoBoom