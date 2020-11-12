Hivelocity Selects Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge Platform To Deliver Bare Metal Cloud At The Service Provider Edge In 36 US Cities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity , a leading bare metal cloud provider, today announced it has selected Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge® Platform , the first fully-integrated hardware and software system for edge colocation, exchange and networking services, to extend its bare metal cloud to the service provider edge in 36 US cities, starting with successful deployments in Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

"Hivelocity is singularly focused on building out the most comprehensive bare metal cloud for edge computing," said Richard Nicholas, SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development at Hivelocity. "To do this, we chose to partner with Vapor IO, as its Kinetic Edge platform provides the essential citywide infrastructure needed to deploy at the edge. Through this partnership, we're aggressively rolling out our bare metal edge cloud to the top 36 US cities, making us one of the most comprehensive platforms for deploying edge workloads."

Accelerating cost-effective deployment of edge applications

Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge platform offers the most flexible, highly-distributed infrastructure for delivering modern, low-latency applications. Through its joint core-to-edge solution with Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL ™, Vapor IO enables cloud-to-core-to-edge applications, including 4G & 5G networks, distributed AI, IoT, robotics, autonomous vehicles and augmented reality. By adopting Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform, Hivelocity has been able to deploy its bare metal edge cloud more quickly and at much lower cost, bringing infrastructure-as-a-service to these edge applications.

"Hivelocity's cloud resources on Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform dramatically accelerates the deployment of edge-to-core applications and shifts the cost structure from CAPEX to OPEX," said Cole Crawford, CEO and Founder at Vapor IO. "We're thrilled to be chosen by Hivelocity to extend its bare metal cloud to the edge. The combination of Hivelocity at-scale edge cloud deployments and Vapor IO's nationwide Kinetic Edge platform will create the essential infrastructure upon which developers can deploy and operate next generation edge applications."

Real world deployment

One of the first customers to use Hivelocity's bare metal cloud at the Kinetic Edge is AlefEdge, which is deploying a private wireless mobile edge computing platform nationwide. Last month, AlefEdge and Vapor IO announced their collaboration to roll out AlefEdge's Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME), which makes it possible to deploy edge computing services onto private networks, including existing LTE, CBRS and Wi-Fi networks, as well as forthcoming 5G networks. The combination of Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge infrastructure, Hivelocity's bare metal cloud and Alef Edge's SD-ME platform provides the critical architecture to support enterprise customers with 'near-prem' requirements for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth services.

True edge-to-core

Also announced today , Hivelocity, Vapor IO and Digital Realty have collaborated to showcase an edge-to-core bare metal platform that gives developers the availability to deploy edge-to-core workloads on Hivelocity's bare metal edge cloud, first in Atlanta, but soon in other cities nationwide. The multi-tier edge deployment in Atlanta builds upon Digital Realty and Vapor IO's announcement in June , highlighting the integration of PlatformDIGITAL with Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge architecture.

About Hivelocity

Hivelocity provides bare metal cloud and edge computing solutions to thousands of businesses from over 130 countries worldwide. The Hivelocity platform enables users to instantly deploy bare metal cloud servers in 31 edge locations in major cities across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Hivelocity's robust API further enables customers to programmatically interact with and automate their bare metal cloud infrastructure using code by leveraging tools like Ansible and Terraform.

