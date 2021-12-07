Hivebrite Sponsors Podcast Series To Help Alumni Advancement Professionals Make And Demonstrate A Greater Impact

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, a community engagement platform , teamed up with alumni relations expert Sandra Rincón to create Brite Ideas , a podcast series to help advancement professionals make and demonstrate a more...

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, a community engagement platform , teamed up with alumni relations expert Sandra Rincón to create Brite Ideas , a podcast series to help advancement professionals make and demonstrate a more significant impact.

The series explores research from the field, considers what alumni relations can learn from other industries, and more.

Throughout the series, host Sandra Rincón and other advancement professionals discuss pressing issues, explore research findings from the field, and consider what alumni relations can learn from different industries.

The monthly podcast counts nine episodes so far. It has welcomed guests including Andrew Shaindlin , Vice President at Grenzebach Glier and Associates, Juan Maldonado , Corporate and Alumni Relations Manager at Rotterdam School of Management, Martine Torfs , Head of the Alumni Office at KU Leuven, and Nik Miller , Partner at More Partnership.

Insights to Drive Innovation and Impact

Episodes to date have explored how to evaluate and reimagine alumni engagement strategies, engage international alumni, motivate and empower alumni volunteers, create impactful mentoring programs, measure success, and more.

"Through exchanging knowledge and experiences with a diverse group of global experts, we can help advance and enhance the impact of our work. The series will also start to explore academic research in advancement. I am particularly excited about this because the majority of research stays in academia—practitioners don't often get to know about the results and what they imply for the field."

Sandra Rincon, author of Engaging Alumni as Strategic Partners and researcher on international alumni relations.

Powering Alumni Communities Worldwide

Empowering alumni advancement professionals to meaningfully engage their alumni through intuitive technology has been a focus of Hivebrite since its creation.

Institutions including Stanford University, Princeton University Advancement, Columbia Business School, Harvard Business School, Imperial College London, University of Zurich, University of Amsterdam, John Hopkins University, KU Leuven, Henley Business School, and Fulbright Global trust Hivebrite's technology to power and grow their alumni communities.

Over the past year, the company has collaborated with numerous thought leaders in the higher education industry to create useful and inspiring content for advancement professionals, including organizing a webinar with the University of Notre Dame on strategizing stewardship and donor engagement for fundraising success .

Hivebrite also recently expanded its partnership with the Council for Advancement and Support of Education to better serve alumni advancement professionals.

"We are delighted to sponsor this podcast series. It contains invaluable insights and helps spark discussions and ideas on new and improved engagement strategies.

The series also enables Hivebrite to stay on top of industry news and better understand the challenges of alumni advancement professionals, both of which are essential for innovating our platform to continually provide value to our customers."

Jean Hamon, CEO and Founder, Hivebrite.

In the latest episode of Brite Ideas, Dr Maria Gallo , author of The Alumni Way and founder of KITE- Keep in Touch Education, shares insights on how to provide lifelong value for graduates. Listen now!

