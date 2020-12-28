Hive9 Introduces Advanced Custom Attributes To Accommodate Complex Marketing Segmentation Needs

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive9, a provider of software for marketing leaders to plan, measure and predict revenue from marketing, today announced the availability of a suite of new features called Advanced Custom Attributes.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive9, a provider of software for marketing leaders to plan, measure and predict revenue from marketing, today announced the availability of a suite of new features called Advanced Custom Attributes.

These new capabilities make Hive9 a truly extensible platform, enabling customers to enjoy a customized experience.

These features, available throughout Hive9's planning and purchase support modules, will enable customers to accommodate complex segmentation needs and a wider variety of use cases.

Users will have unlimited segmentation at any level of the planning hierarchy, including purchase support. The advanced capabilities include the following:

Attribute Grouping - Group attributes into logical segments that can be opened or collapsed if needed. Attribute Ordering - Attributes can be ordered as needed within their group. Tooltips - Provide data entry or interpretation guidance to users. Single vs. Multiple Select - Enable users to select multiple options with separate weightings for performance and cost. Attribute Dependencies - One attribute may be dependent on another, reducing errors and simplifying entry. Rich Text Attributes - Enter more polished documents directly into an attribute, such as a campaign brief, with support for pictures, bulleting and tables. Attachments - Users can upload attachments to their own SharePoint server via Hive9 without the attachment ever leaving their secured domains while simultaneously storing the link in Hive9. Integration updates - Status and other updates from third-party integrations can be shown in restricted attributes that cannot be updated. Formulas - These attributes can perform queries, manipulate text, execute logic and perform math on multiple attributes or standard fields and store the result. Hidden Attributes - Any attribute can be hidden if users don't need to see it: e.g., a formula result that is only used to drive a dependency. Custom Sizing and Spacing - Attributes can be sized to meet specific client needs. External Links - Link attributes can be set up to ensure that users can execute the external link in a new tab.

"These new capabilities make Hive9 a truly extensible platform, enabling our customers to enjoy a customized experience tailored to their needs," says Bruce Brien, Chief Strategy Officer at Hive9.

Hive9 is the marketing performance management company. Marketing leaders rely on Hive9's cloud-based solution to get one view of all plans and spending tied to strategy, pipeline and revenue performance. Hive9 is based in Austin, Texas, and has an office in Providence, R.I. To learn more, visit http://www.hive9.com.

Contact: Betsy Lillian, betsy@hive9.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hive9-introduces-advanced-custom-attributes-to-accommodate-complex-marketing-segmentation-needs-301195488.html

SOURCE Hive9, Inc.