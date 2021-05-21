Hive Digital Named Best Small SEO Agency By The US Search Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28th, 2020, US Search Awards named Hive Digital the winner of Best Small SEO Agency in the United States. The award recognizes the best small SEO agency that demonstrates consistently a great understanding and use of SEO looking for revenue figures, staff turnover and culture as well as the agency demonstrating creative implementations and achieving excellent ROI for their clients. Hive Digital was also shortlisted by the Global Search Awards in the same category given annually to the Best Small SEO Agency globally.

" I couldn't be more proud of the amazing team we've assembled at Hive Digital. It is rare to find an individual with a strong foundation of knowledge, experience, humility, and passion—let alone to be surrounded by a group of these colleagues that inspire you on a daily basis. This award means a lot to our agency, in validating the work we do to make the world a better place, and ultimately in showing our team that their efforts aren't just seen as award winning by their clients and peers, but the industry as a whole." says Jake Bohall, cofounder and head of the SEO department at Hive Digital.

" This agency is doing outstanding work, a stand out winner!", says award judge Jess McDonald, a Global SEO Strategist at IBM.

Winning a US Search Award is an accolade that gives proof of search excellence and is a badge of honor acknowledging the incredible creativity, innovation and technology you contribute to the face and reputation of the search industry. The Search Awards series are judged by a team of international, industry leading search experts who follow a rigorous judging process that fairly examines all entries and is ethical and transparent.

About Hive Digital: Hive Digital is a Benefit Corp who has been a part of the internet marketing industry for almost 20 years. They utilize empirically proven and effective digital marketing 20techniques to help their clients identify and achieve greater exposure online through the highest quality consultation, implementation, management, and support services for paid advertising, organic search optimization, website analytics, and social media marketing strategies.

