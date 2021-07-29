Hive Acquires Project Management And Collaboration Platform Squidhub To Support Its European Customers

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive , the productivity platform provider, has announced today it acquired Denmark-based project management startup Squidhub to better support European customers and expand its footprint in Europe. The company has also launched a new subscription plan that offers free access to its powerful productivity platform to small teams and individuals.

Currently, more than a quarter of Hive's customers are based in Europe, including Ascential, BDO and Nominet. As a remote-first company, Hive will expand its European user support, customer success and sales teams locally as their customers' needs grow.

"We're very excited to share that Squidhub is now a part of Hive. Our mission at Hive has always been to help customers move faster and by expanding our local presence in Europe, we will be able to support them better and address their needs even quicker," said John Furneaux, co-founder and CEO, Hive.

Founded in 2016 by Asger Stjernholm and Andreas Overbeck, Squidhub is one of Copenhagen's top startups. The company developed a simple collaboration and project management platform used by The Capital Region of Denmark, Houzz and Volvo as well as 100,000+ small teams and freelancers.

As many of Squidhub's customers are small teams and freelancers, Hive is also launching a new subscription plan - Hive Solo. It offers free access to a full suite of Hive's productivity tools including project management, collaboration, automated workflows and note-taking features.

"Last week we announced the launch of Hive Notes for Zoom, a free, collaborative note taking and task management app that is fully embedded in Zoom Meetings. And today we're extending our free offering to the complete Hive project management platform," John Furneaux commented.

About HiveHeadquartered in New York, Hive is the project management and collaboration platform provider helping teams of all sizes move faster. Hive customers include teams at Anthem, Comcast, Electronic Arts and Toyota. The company raised funding from leading venture capital firms Rembrandt Venture Partners, Tribeca Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures and Vocap Investment Partners.

Media contact Addison GoffE: addison.goff@hive.comM: +1 704 616 6497

