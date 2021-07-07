HITS To Bring First Commercially-Owned NARA-Approved Record Storage Facility To St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITS, a recognized leader in information technology services, will soon begin construction on the first commercially-owned NARA-compliant record storage facility in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The new project plans to break ground in August and will be constructed into two phases, with a projected cost of $10 million. Once completed, the building will total 80,000 square feet and meet or exceed the strict guidelines required by the National Archives & Records Administration (NARA).

The new headquarters will solidify HITS' place as one of America's top data management firms. Already known for their document scanning, secure destruction, and paperless record storage solutions, this new facility will enable HITS to scale and process more than 400 million images per year. Its heightened security will also enable HITS to bid for and secure federal contracts to manage and process records for the US Department of Defense and Civilian agencies.

In addition to increased office and warehouse capabilities, the facility can also accommodate the growth of HITS' innovative data management technology offerings, including DocuMiner®, STR8VIEW® and STR8VIEW® Capture.

"With all the recent activity surrounding the new NGA West headquarters here in St. Louis and our strong presence in healthcare, HITS is very excited for the next chapter in our continued growth. This state-of-the-art facility allows us to not only expand our current operations, but also offer our proven solutions to new markets," said CEO Michael Steinmann.

Midwest Regional Bank is financing the new project with JSO Architects and Knoebel Construction steering the design and construction. Opening of the facility is projected for May 2022. The new address is: 4872 Park 370 Blvd. Hazelwood, MO 63042.

About HITS With 27 years of experience and over two billion documents processed, HITS has become a leader in information technology services. HITS provides solutions for healthcare providers, corporations, and government agencies. By utilizing innovative technology, HITS creates optimized information that enhances the customer's working environment. HITS specializes in document and data management, paper storage removal, remote document capture, document scanning and conversion, and data migration. Through HITS' paperless efforts, the company has helped save over 20,000 trees. Most recently, HITS was recognized as the 2020 Technology Business of the Year by the Eastern Missouri office of the Small Business Administration. For more information, please visit hitscorp.com .

