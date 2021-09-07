HitPaw Watermark Remover 1.3.0 Helps You Remove Watermark From Video Without Blur

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide a better experience to remove video watermark, HitPaw released HitPaw Watermark Remover version 1.3.0 with 3 more video watermark removing modes: Matte Filling, Color Filling, and Gaussian Blur and add the feature to remove moving watermark from video. All these features are creative and cannot be found in any competitive products.

Curious about these new features? Go ahead with us.

1. Matte Filling

Matte filling is a function that is the same as stamp clone in the PhotoShop. It can remove watermark from video via copying the content from the selected part in your video to cover the watermark. It can work to get great results even though your watermark is on a complex background.

2. Color Filling

Color Filling allows you to detect what color other parts are using and apply it to cover the watermark. Using this way can erase the watermark from video without blur if the watermark's background is single-color

3. Gaussian Blur

Blur the watermark on your video to remove the video watermark successfully. It can be used in any case. But can get better effect if your video watermark is in single-color background with few elements.

4. Remove Moving Watermark

Moving watermarks can be found in a lot of videos. There is no solution in the market at the moment except using HitPaw Watermark Remover. You only need to tell HitPaw Watermark Remover the start and endpoint of the watermark, it can remove it successfully.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Watermark Remover can work on Windows 11/10/8/7 64 bits and macOS 10.13 or later version.

Here is the price list for Windows and Mac:

HitPaw Watermark Remover for Windows

$4.99/month

$6.99/quarter

$9.99/year

HitPaw Watermark Remover for Mac

$8.99/month

$12.99/quarter

$19.99/year

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, meme-making, etc.

Check more via https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

SOURCE HitPaw