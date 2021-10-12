HitPaw Video Editor: Want To Better Your Video? You're In The Right Place!

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet people's need in sharing their life with videos on social media, HitPaw has proudly announced that it has launched its brand-new software- HitPaw Video Editor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet people's need in sharing their life with videos on social media, HitPaw has proudly announced that it has launched its brand-new software- HitPaw Video Editor. HitPaw Video Editor puts emphasis on convenience that enables all creators to edit their videos with ease, regardless of their skill level, by providing their easy-to-master tools with a clean UI.

Want to know more features about it? Let's get started!

1. Edit Videos Easily and Fast

HitPaw Video Editor allows you to do almost all video editing works such as split video, rotate and zoom, change video speed, separate video and audio, etc. Moreover, unlimited tracks in the timeline allows you to create awesome videos as you want and connected elements improve your editing efficiency.

2. Resourceful Audio Library

After uploading the file, users can add audio file to their videos. In this section, clock, camera sound, etc can be found in the Normal mode. To help those who want their videos become less dull, the HitPaw video editor has other audios to choose. For example, the weird, zombies in Effects; The dog barking and thunder in Nature as well as the BGM section, all of which are vivid and practical.

3. Various Text Mode

To avoid clumsy text mode, the HitPaw video editor add kinds of wordart for users to choose. After choosing the one you like, you may want to make further changing. Therefore, the color, font, size adjusting, text-bolding, etc are there for you to use. The highlight here is that users can adjust the character space by sliding the button or just simply enter a number.

4. Creative Stickers

Nowadays, stickers has become a part of our life that used to beautify our pictures or videos. Given this, the HitPaw video editor provides kinds of creative stickers that are available for people with different needs. For example, the stickers in 3D Elements and Clip Art are such cute and versatile stickers that can make your file all the more distinctive.

5. Multifunctional Transition Effect

The transition effect in the editor contains such great modes that can suit people's need when they want to merge videos or change the invariable frame with a more smooth and over unexpected effect. To name a few, to erase or cover something, you may need the mosaics in Effect. To demonstrate your slides, you may need the page curl or swap in Slideshow.

6. Diverse Filters

Filters now are known to all I believe. The video pictures may appear with different effects due to the lights or the place you are in. To solve it, the Filters here provides you with different effects that can improve the tones of the food, the scenery or the people that recorded in your video.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Editor is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7(64-bit OS) and its pricing starts from $29.95 USD for a month plan. For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.HitPaw.com/purchase/buy-HitPaw-video-editor.html.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.HitPaw.com/about.html

