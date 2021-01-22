HITEC Announces New Board Members

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC, the premier global executive leadership organization of Hispanic senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in technology, today announced the addition of three new Hispanic...

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC, the premier global executive leadership organization of Hispanic senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in technology, today announced the addition of three new Hispanic technology leaders to their board of directors:

Jonathan Echeverria, Managing Director - Technology Infrastructure, Bank of America

Yamila Harris, Global Head of IT Service Delivery, Munich Re

Jesus Mantas, Senior Managing Partner, IBM Global Business Services, IBM

The HITEC Board of Directors drives the organization's strategic initiatives and is composed of top leaders from diverse companies and industries.

"I look forward to working with these distinguished and innovative leaders as we continue to develop our vision to connect, inspire and grow the next generation of technology professionals and executives that happen to be of Hispanic descent," said Omar Duque, HITEC President.

"It is an absolute honor to be joining the HITEC Board of Directors and to serve the HITEC organization in this new capacity. HITEC has not only made such a tremendous impact in my life personally, but in the lives of so many others across the Hispanic IT community as well. That's why it means so much to me to be able to pay it forward and give back to this phenomenal organization and the extended HITEC 'familia'. I'm confident that together, we will take the organization to new heights, and continue to stay true to our core values and commitment to pushing up and pulling up," said Yamila H. Harris.

"Growth of representation begins with Hispanic and Latino individuals seeing Hispanic and Latino leaders in the roles and careers they aspire to have," said Jonathan Echeverria. "Supporting the Emerging Executive Program over the last five years, I've seen firsthand the positive impact and success of HITEC's mission. HITEC provides opportunity to connect with seasoned leaders and executives; no matter where you are in your career, just starting out or an established executive, there is always an opportunity to connect and learn from each other. There is no better time than now to ignite hope and encouragement within our Hispanic and Latino technology community. Given my personal and company's commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, I was honored to have been asked to serve and support HITEC in this capacity. I look forward to what we'll accomplish in the future" Echeverria said.

"I am excited to join such an inspiring group of Hispanic Leaders on the HITEC Board and contribute to grow the impact of HITEC in the US, and around the world", said Jesus Mantas. "While 18% of the population in the US is Hispanic, only 4% is in positions of leadership. HITEC is the organization with a clear track record that can help Hispanics close this leadership gap with purposeful, scalable programs. I am looking forward to accelerating the progress on that mission" Mantas said.

HITEC remains committed to being the leading organization for Hispanics in technology and innovation and to helping build the next generation of Hispanic technology executives.

"I am extremely proud of our Board Members for their instrumental support as we guided the organization through 2020's unprecedented series of events," said HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr. "As we move into this new year, it is my honor to thank our board members who have completed their board service for their unwavering support and to welcome the newest members joining this prestigious Board who are committed to elevate and advance HITEC's mission and message."

HITEC also recognizes the dedication and service of outgoing HITEC Board Members Monica McManus, Chief Information Officer Rotary and Mission Systems, Lockheed Martin and Tim Campos, CEO of Woven.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitec-announces-new-board-members-301213252.html

SOURCE Hispanic IT Executive Council