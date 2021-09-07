Hite Digital To Be An Official Sponsor Of San Diego's Traffic & Conversions Conference

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hite Digital , the first of its kind digital marketing franchise, is the official sponsor of the VIP lounge for the Traffic & Conversions Conference. The event will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from September 13 th through 15 th. Guest speakers will include, Grammy-Nominated Artist, Snoop Dog, and Award-Winning Chef, Martha Stewart in addition to many more.

More than 20 Hite Digital team members and franchisees will be in attendance, supporting a booth of its own and serving as the official sponsor of the VIP lounge. This year, the VIP lounge is now bigger and better than ever, hosting an exclusive meet & greet with Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart & Marie Forleo and Chip Wilson. The lounge also provides the opportunity for guests to meet and interact with decision makers, and it allows for additional private on-site meetings for those with a networking pass. This will be the first year the conference will be held in San Diego, where the venue holds the capacity to allow more attendees than ever before.

"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to sponsor the VIP lounge at the Traffic & Conversions Conference this year" said Hite. "This event is important to us because it allows us to connect and network with like-minded individuals in the industry, including marketers, business owners, and entrepreneurs from all over the world."

Hite Digital was conceived in 2017 by CEO and Founder, JC Hite in a two-bedroom apartment in Nicaragua. As the brand grew, Hite knew he wanted to bring something different to the table. With this thought in mind, Hite Digital became the first digital marketing firm to implement a franchise model, which utilizes a proven model of success while providing the specialized treatment of a mom-and-pop shop. What began as a team of 5 is now a team of over 100 employees and counting. The brand is growing rapidly, with more than 11 locations throughout the US and Latin America. By 2024, the brand's goal is to increase that number to 1,000 team members in 60 locations.

Hite Digital serves as a digital marketing agency that empowers and helps businesses grow and scale. Its services include professional management solutions for PPC, SEO, and Facebook Ads campaigns, along with website designs and branding solutions. Hite Digital has invested countless hours with team members who are devoted to creating the best business solutions on the market.

Hite Digital's franchise model is unique because it combines the four pillars of an agency to make it easier for its franchisees to operate and grow. The pillars include: Fulfillment, Systems and Operations, Prospecting, and Business Intelligence. Hite Digital will serve as each franchisee's support system throughout their training process. The brand is only accepting 14 new franchisees per year, which is why it is so important to find the right fit that embodies each of the brand's pillars and values. Each franchisee must be committed to helping each other in problem-solving, analyzing opportunities, and tips on increasing sales.

About Hite DigitalHite Digital has innovated the Digital Marketing space by being one of the first to franchise the sector. At Hite, we provide marketing services to businesses, including pay-per-click advertising, social media advertising, search engine optimization, and web design. By Franchising, we can give local customized support across the world while still having a dependable standardized fulfillment team. For more information, visit https://www.hitedigital.com/

For more about the Hite Digital franchising opportunity, please visit: https://www.hitedigital.com/franchise/

