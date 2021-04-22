Hitachi Vantara Celebrates Earth Day By Planting 100,000 Trees Around The World With One Tree Planted

Hitachi Vantara and One Tree Planted Will Recover and Restore Forests Across the Globe to Help Supply Cleaner Air and Water and Create Habitats for Wildlife

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it is partnering with One Tree Planted, an environmental non-profit focused on global reforestation, to plant 100,000 trees across the globe. In honor of Earth Day and as part of its commitment to create a more sustainable future for our world, Hitachi Vantara will contribute to fund the planting of new trees in areas of greatest need and in areas devastated by natural disasters, including Australia, India, Vietnam, Canada, Brazil, Spain and areas within the United States.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded all of us of the fragility of our society and the role we all must play to make a better and more just world a reality," said Gajen Kandiah, CEO at Hitachi Vantara. "At Hitachi, a commitment to social innovation has been part of our DNA for 110 years. Giving back to our planet and its people, via this partnership with One Tree Planted, is a commitment we are proud to make on Earth Day."

Some of the One Tree Planted campaigns that Hitachi Vantara will support will be in areas that need forests for clean air, filtered water and provides habitats for biodiversity, including:

Australia : Trees will be planted to recover forests affected by the 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfire, enhance biodiversity, and restore native habitat vital for wildlife.

: Trees will be planted to recover forests affected by the 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfire, enhance biodiversity, and restore native habitat vital for wildlife. Brazil : Trees will be planted in rural communities to help support local agriculture and community income.

: Trees will be planted in rural communities to help support local agriculture and community income. Canada : Reforesting will help increase species diversity and promote climate change resilience.

: Reforesting will help increase species diversity and promote climate change resilience. India : Fruit trees will be planted to help provide much-needed food and nutrition to impoverished communities.

: Fruit trees will be planted to help provide much-needed food and nutrition to impoverished communities. Spain : The project aims to recover portions of lost forests, improve the habitat of endangered species, reduce land erosion, and offset carbon dioxide impacts.

: The project aims to recover portions of lost forests, improve the habitat of endangered species, reduce land erosion, and offset carbon dioxide impacts. United States : Restoration efforts in California will help restore forests that have been impacted by drought and devastated by wildfires.

: Restoration efforts in will help restore forests that have been impacted by drought and devastated by wildfires. Vietnam : Planting native trees will help restore Vietnam's forests, protect threatened species, provide economic stability for villagers and safeguard watersheds that serve local communities.

Hitachi Vantara is committed to creating a better future through social innovation. Its Social Innovation Business aims to address societal issues and drives social, environmental, and economic value in business and society.

About Hitachi VantaraHitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About One Tree PlantedOne Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

