Hitachi Completes Acquisition Of GlobalLogic

TOKYO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of GlobalLogic Inc. ("GlobalLogic") pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement signed on March 31, 2021. As announced in the press release dated March 31, Hitachi Global Digital Holdings LLC ("HGDH"), a U.S. subsidiary of Hitachi, has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ("GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings"), the parent company of GlobalLogic, and GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings and GlobalLogic have become wholly owned subsidiaries of HGDH.

With more than 21,000 professionals working in engineering centers, and design studios around the globe, GlobalLogic specializes in advanced digital engineering, experience design, and data services to help clients accelerate innovation and the development of new digital products and experiences, through collaborative creation on a global scale. The acquisition of GlobalLogic will enhance Hitachi Group's ability to deliver on its strategy to promote Social Innovation Business through digital technology to solve the issues faced by customers and society. In addition, Hitachi Group will be able to further accelerate the digital transformation of social infrastructure on a global scale by expanding its core Lumada digital solutions business globally.

GlobalLogic's capabilities combined with Hitachi's Lumada will enable GlobalLogic to deploy Hitachi's extensive library of digital solutions to the global market and help customers and societies solve their issues through agile application development in the cloud. Furthermore, Hitachi expects collaboration between GlobalLogic and Hitachi's five sectors—IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life, and its automotive systems business (Hitachi Astemo) will add tremendous value to its wide range of products, adding advanced digital technologies, and creating new Lumada solutions. Through these efforts, Hitachi and GlobalLogic will work together to address the growing market for digital innovation, and promote the global expansion of the Lumada business—advancing Hitachi's mission to increase social, environmental, and economic value of customers by focusing on three key areas of Environment, Resilience, Security & Safety, and contribute to realize a sustainable society.

"We are very pleased to welcome GlobalLogic to the Hitachi Group." Said Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman & CEO, Hitachi Ltd. "Hitachi aims to become a global leader in the social innovation business by accelerating digital transformation of social infrastructure by combining the innovativeness of GlobalLogic's advanced digital product engineering and experience design capabilities with the reliability that Hitachi has established in mission-critical fields. Through collaborative creation with customers around the world, Hitachi and GlobalLogic will work together to resolve issues faced by society and customers leveraging Lumada and contribute to improve people's quality of life by focusing on three key areas of Environment, Resilience, and Security & Safety."

"Joining the Hitachi Group creates a unique opportunity to bring together the power of Operating Technology (OT), Information Technology (IT) and IoT/Digital Engineering under one umbrella." Said Shashank Samant, President and CEO of GlobalLogic. "We are excited to join forces with Hitachi and eager to forge our combined talent and experience in domain and digital to create innovative outcomes for our clients, and greater value for society."

About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ( $78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi is working to increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers across six domains; IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation.

Hitachi is a Principal Partner of COP26, playing a leading role in the efforts to achieve a decarbonized society and become a climate change innovator. Hitachi strives to achieve carbon neutrality at all its business sites by 2030 and to achieve an 80% reduction in CO 2 emissions across the company's value chain by 2050.

