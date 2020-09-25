Hit The Road With This Great Lakes Road Trip From CheapOair

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a change of scenery to see the leaves change? The team at CheapOair has mapped out their ideal Great Lakes fall road trip for an exciting (and safe) travel experience.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a change of scenery to see the leaves change? The team at CheapOair has mapped out their ideal Great Lakes fall road trip for an exciting (and safe) travel experience. Whether flying, driving, or even both, this excursion offers something for anyone who can't get enough of fall.

The Morton Arboretum, Illinois

Truly an autumnal wonderland, the grounds cover over 1,700 acres of attractions including a museum, library, many gardens, and of course countless trees. In fact, there are more than 4,100 different plant species throughout the Arboretum. These can be viewed on a hike, scenic drive, or by using one the several bike paths available.

Travel Advisory:

The Morton Arboretum is in the process of reopening and is currently requiring that all visitors purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets will not be available on site. For more information please visit the Arboretum's website.

Peninsula State Park, Wisconsin

A picture-perfect place to pitch a tent this fall! This popular park offers over 460 campsites, hundreds of acres of colorful trees, shoreline views, and fantastic hiking trails. For cyclists, Sunset Bike Trail provides a safe and social distanced ride through the park through the changing foliage.

Travel Advisory:

Visitors should be advised that although Peninsula State Park is open, certain attractions and sites are closed or open with limited access. Please visit their website for the latest updates and safety regulations.

Northshore Scenic Drive, Minnesota

Known as the "All-American Road", this gorgeous drive spans seven state parks and hugs the north shore of Lake Superior. Not only is the drive breathtaking, there are lots of small lakeside towns with amazing restaurants, local art, and unique shops where visitors can find one-of-kind souvenirs.

Travel Advisory:

While Minnesota is open to travelers, there are several advisories in place to help ensure the safety of both tourists and residents. This includes a mandatory mask mandate. For more information and the latest updates please check here.

About CheapOair CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-646-738-4820) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available to help find flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hit-the-road-with-this-great-lakes-road-trip-from-cheapoair-301138191.html

SOURCE CheapOair