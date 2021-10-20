HistoSonics' Novel Histotripsy Therapy And New Edison™ Platform Receives The 2021 Technology Innovation Award By Lucintel

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on recent research on the Minimal Invasive Procedure market, Lucintel is pleased to announce HistoSonics' Edison™ platform and novel histotripsy therapy as the recipient of the "2021 Technology Innovation Award...

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on recent research on the Minimal Invasive Procedure market, Lucintel is pleased to announce HistoSonics' Edison™ platform and novel histotripsy therapy as the recipient of the "2021 Technology Innovation Award in the Minimal Invasive Procedure Market". Lucintel chose HistoSonics for this award because of its advanced non-invasive therapy facilitated by real-time imaging and proprietary sensing technology, which enables the physicians to mechanically destroy targeted tumors using pulsed sound wave energy, without invasive incisions or needles entering the patient's body. Thus, it enables physicians to personalize treatment for each individual tumor and monitor precise tissue destruction under real-time visualization and control, which is something not seen in any non-invasive therapy existing today.

HistoSonics' Edison™ Platform adopts the novel science of histotripsy, a form of therapeutic that utilizes acoustic energy to mechanically destroy targeted primary and metastatic liver tumors without heat, ionizing radiation or any incisions or needles entering the patient's body. Physicians initiate as well as control the treatment process by monitoring the precision "bubble cloud", only several millimetres in size, and treatment effects in real time.

HistoSonics' Edison™ Platform possesses the ability to deliver precision medicine by destroying targeted tissue at sub-cellular levels without entering the body, thus providing quality of life to patients and ensuring faster healing and speedy recovery of the patient. It eliminates tumors under direct physician control but with robotic precision and shows promise beyond liver tumors for underserved kidney, pancreas, brain and other underserved diseases. Its unique precision automated delivery and non-invasive, non-thermal, and non-ionizing destructive capabilities set it apart from today's minimally invasive therapeutics and robotic solutions and is designed to be utilized by physicians of many specialties.

Lucintel's awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable companies to demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users. To know more contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, has served over 1,000 clients for over 20 years. With our in-depth analysis and sage advice, Lucintel offers solutions for your growth through game changing ideas and analysis of robust markets and unmet needs. Lucintel has been quoted in esteemed publications, including The Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and The Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

About HistoSonicsHistoSonics is based in United States and is a medical device company. It is a leading developer of a non-invasive robotic platform and novel sonic beam therapy. HistoSonics' Edison™ Platform is designed to deliver personalized and tissue specific treatments with precision and control, and without the undesirable side effects of many of today's interventional and surgical modalities as shown in www.histosonics.com/our-technology/. Company focuses on the power of histotripsy to patients and physicians throughout the world. For further information, www.histosonics.com

