History Is Made: First Woman Owned Cannabis And Hemp CBD Laboratory In The Nation, And Certified By WBENC!

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- History Is Made. Green Leaf Lab is the first woman owned cannabis and hemp CBD laboratory in the nation. Green Leaf Lab has received national certification as a Woman Owned Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC's national standard of certification is a meticulous and complex process. This certification reaffirms Green leaf Lab's commitment to quality and excellence.

A pioneer and leader in the industry, Rowshan Reordan, the CEO and founder of Green Leaf Lab said, "I am joyful and deeply humbled by what we have been able to accomplish over the last decade. We were the first cannabis laboratory to receive license and accreditation by a state agency, showing our commitment to quality science. We are now a certified woman owned business. It has been an incredible journey. I am extremely optimistic about the future for Green Leaf Lab."

With roots in the Pacific North West, Rowshan grew up in the cannabis community. When a close friend and patient she grew for was battling HIV she saw the lack of access to clean, tested, and safe cannabis. Understanding the need for safe cannabis, she decided to open her first analytical testing laboratory in Portland Oregon. She then opened a second laboratory in Sacramento California. From 2011 to present, Green Leaf Lab has been committed to the safe consumption of cannabis and hemp CBD products.

As the nation's first woman owned cannabis lab, Green Leaf Lab is committed to making a future where the market is as diverse as the people it serves. Rowshan said, "As a woman-owned business, I believe in empowering other women." Green Leaf Lab is a long time contributor to Girls Inc, STEM, and other non-profits that are committed to diversity, equity, and empowerment.

