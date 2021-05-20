Historic UFOPac.org Lifts Off Today

AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A bipartisan group of public affairs specialists and business leaders have joined together to launch UFOPac.org, believed to be the nation's first bipartisan political action committee related to UFOs. The political action committee will be dedicated to organizing millions of like-minded Americans into an effort to persuade the governments to disclose, declassify, and demystify all information related to UFOs.

For several years now, there have been multiple credible reports - often by well-trained military service members - that have led many Americans to believe the governments around the world have significant and detailed information about UFOs violating US airspace. UFOPac will create the nation's first organized civic group to help bring forth the truth on this topic - regardless of the specifics of the information.

The group's founders have extensive experience in federal, state, and municipal government and political efforts as well as corporate and business expertise. Far from being on the edges of our political and economic systems, the co-founders' experiences are reflective of a burgeoning consensus that there is much more information that should be shared with the public.

"We created the UFOPac because it has become clear to us that there may be more to this topic than governments are willing to share," said UFOPac founder Darius Fisher. " UFOPac.org will help build a mass movement to share this with our elected representatives - regardless of party or political affiliation."

"It's rare that there is an issue that most Americans can agree on these days," said UFOPac co-founder Peter Ragone. "It's very clear that getting to the bottom of this issue is one of them. Perhaps the best thing about America is that we have the ability to organize ourselves on a grass roots level and try to persuade our elected representatives that sharing the whole truth is the right thing to do."

"As former public officials and business people, we have the right foundation to make this into a significant and thoughtful citizen movement," said co-founder Matt Mackowiak. "It is clear that many Americans feel the same way and we intend to help organize them and have their voices heard."

UFOPac is launching now, at a time when it has become clear that credible evidence is available for the public to review. The co-founders intend to build out the organization in the coming months, creating a diverse leadership structure of renowned experts, government leaders and grass roots advocates. UFOPac will also begin a mass communications effort to organize millions of Americans around this cause. To learn more and join our movement, please visit UFOPac.org

About Our Leadership:

Darius Fisher founded UFOPac.org to help expedite the UFO disclosure process and help move this phenomenon from the fringe to the mainstream.

Darius is also the co-founder and CEO of Status Labs, a digital reputation management and advisory firm, and Blue Land Partners, a growth marketing agency.

In 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, Status Labs was named as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine. Darius and his companies have been interviewed and profiled in publications such as the New York Times, New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Inc. Magazine, Daily Beast, Business Insider, Forbes, DuJour Magazine, Christian Science Monitor, Sacramento Bee, Chronicle for Higher Ed, & Huffington Post. Darius, who graduated with honors in economics from Vanderbilt University, is also an active angel investor in early stage technology companies.

Peter Ragone is an American public affairs expert, entrepreneur, and investor active in a range of political, corporate, and civic efforts. Since 2007 - with a break during his tenure as Senior Advisor to the Mayor of New York City - Peter has started, advised and invested in dozens of companies throughout his career.

Peter has served in advisory roles for a range of local, state and national political figures including United States Vice-President Al Gore, Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York State and California Governor Gavin Newsom. From January 2013 to March 2014, Peter served as Senior Adviser for Strategic Planning for New York Mayor de Blasio.

Matt Mackowiakis a political consultant who has served as a senior communications aide for two U.S. Senators and a Governor, managed the second largest county in Iowa for the Bush-Cheney reelection campaign, and worked at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and in White House advance. He is a weekly columnist for The Washington Times and he hosts a national politics podcast, "Mack on Politics."

He writes a monthly column for The Hill and The New York Observer. He provides regular political analysis for MSNBC, Sky News, BBC, Fox News, and KTBC Fox 7 in Austin. He has managed client accounts in industries that include: transportation, health care, energy, telecommunications and tech.

Matt graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in political communication in 2003.

