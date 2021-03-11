Hispanic Motor Press Reveals Top Ten Vehicles For Hispanic Buyers

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Motor Press reveals the winners for the 2021 Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA). The 11 thannual awards program continues its yearly tradition recognizing the best new vehicles for Hispanic car buyers based on styling, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, mechanical reliability, and value.

"With overall manufacturer advancements in powertrain technology, safety features, infotainment, connectivity, and cleaner mobility, it is more important than ever to guide Hispanic car buyers who represent 30 percent of the growth in new-vehicle sales," states Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president of the Hispanic Motor Press.

The winners were announced during a special virtual LA Auto Show Automobility media day with the Motor Press Guild (MPG) in Los Angeles. CA. Winners and finalists will be celebrated during the HMPA Virtual Awards ceremony on March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST on HMPA Facebook Live Facebook.com/HispanicMotorPressOrg .

Adds Rodriguez-Long, "2021 HMPA selected vehicles offer positive overall ownership experience and are considered significant automobiles in the market, as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic consumers."

The 2021 HMPA winners and finalists in the 10 categories are:

Car Model of the Year: Hyundai Elantra Finalists: Kia K5, Honda Accord

EV Car of the Year: Ford Mach-E Finalists: Chevrolet Bolt EV, Kia Niro EV

Hybrid Car of the Year: Honda CR-V Hybrid Finalists: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Prime

Sports Car of the Year: Dodge Challenger SRT Finalists: Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang

Luxury Car of the Year: Genesis GV80 Finalists: Cadillac Escalade w/Super Cruise, Lincoln Aviator

Car Technology of the Year: Toyota Mirai Fuel Cell Finalists: Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell

SUV of the Year: Chevrolet Suburban Finalists: Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe

Pick-Up Truck of the Year: Ford F-150 Finalists: Chevrolet Silverado , Ram 1500

Adventure Car of the Year: Ram TRX Finalists: Jeep Gladiator Mojave, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Family Car of the Year: Chrysler Pacifica Finalists: Buick Envision, Toyota Sienna

The 2021 HMPA Jury Panel is comprised of independent Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members evaluated over 100 new vehicles during 2020 and into 2021.

Auto manufacturers voluntarily submitted their entries, and the jury panel evaluated the vehicles on their features including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and price.

About Hispanic Motor PressThe Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the only independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market.

