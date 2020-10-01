Hisense Announces Global Partnership With Fnatic Esports Organization

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and home appliances market leader, today announced a multi-year partnership with esports organization, Fnatic. Through this partnership, the two companies will produce a variety of content, including product reviews, video collaborations and social engagement, each featuring Hisense appliances and Fnatic's prominent teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fnatic, one of the world's top esports organizations, in a joint effort to bring a better quality of life to Fnatic and esports fans," said Alex Zhu, the Vice President of Hisense International. "We hope to make Hisense TV and home appliances truly their friend and right hand in life by constantly exploring the needs of fans, so as to allow them to focus on enjoying every moment of esports games. Supported by the unique VIDAA operation system that launched at Hisense TV, we are dedicated to bringing more esports and Fnatic content to our big screens for fans."

Hisense provides reliable smart home appliances including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, cooking appliances among many others, that meet the demands of modern consumers. As a part of the deal, all Fnatic facilities will be upgraded with Hisense products. Fnatic will also have access to Hisense's global network of customers, allowing for a wider audience and the potential to build a stronger fan base. This partnership represents another strategic milestone in Fnatic's continued expansion into China.

"We are proud to partner with Hisense, a forward-thinking, innovative company, that is committed to bringing happiness into the homes of millions of families," said Sam Mathews, Founder and CEO of Fnatic. "As a trusted partner, we are excited to share this collaboration with our fans, players and creators."

About Hisense

Founded in 1969, Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 51 years, Hisense has always adhered to the core values of "Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability". The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. Hisense has built 54 overseas companies and offices,14 high-end international production facilities, and 17 R&D centers worldwide, with the sole aim of delivering first-rate and affordable products that improve the lives of consumers.

About Fnatic

Fnatic is a global esports entertainment brand headquartered in London, laser-focused on seeking out, levelling up and amplifying gamers and creators. Founded in 2004 by Sam Mathews, Fnatic teams have since claimed more than 200 championships across 30 different games. Driven by entertainment, Fnatic is the channel through which the most forward-thinking brands communicate with young people. It delivers industry-leading content, experiences and activations through offices and facilities in cities between Los Angeles and Tokyo. For more information, visit Fnatic.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hisense-announces-global-partnership-with-fnatic-esports-organization-301143575.html

SOURCE Hisense