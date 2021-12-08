HiSea To Commercially Launch Tool For Providing High-Resolution Information Services At Sea To Ports And Aquaculture

The HiSea Platform, specifically designed to meet the needs of the ports and aquaculture industries, will be demonstrated in a special online workshop on December 9, 2021.

DELFT, Netherlands, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU-funded HiSea Project will commercially launch the HiSea Platform, which provides high-resolution information services at sea, at the project's final conference which will take place on December 9, 2021 at 10:00-12:30 CET.

The virtual event will demonstrate the benefits of high-resolution water quality data services for the ports and aquaculture industries. The services offered by HiSea incorporate and process data which are being obtained through the Copernicus marine services data, combined with local monitoring data, advanced modelling and satellite-derived information.

"In recent months, we have witnessed increased demand for remote sensing-based services from both ports and aquaculture operators," said Dr. Ghada El Serafy, from water research company Deltares, who is the coordinator of the HiSea Project.

"After three years of hard work we have reached the stage when we are ready to launch the commercial version of the HiSea Platform," she added.

HiSea, which will begin operating commercially, has already entered into talks with several potential customers, who have expressed great interest in the innovative platform, which enables users to improve the operation, planning and management of different marine activities.

The HiSea platform offers an early warning in anticipation of harmful events such as oil spills, algal blooms and jellyfish invasions. Through forecasting their probable timing, magnitude and location these services will mitigate adverse effects on operations and environmental impacts.

HiSea services deliver high-resolution information which is readily available and fits seamlessly into the user's operation and management requirements. HiSea services were co-designed with the end-users to ensure that the high-resolution water quality information will answer specific questions from the targeted ports and the aquaculture sectors.

About HiSea

HiSea is an EU-funded project which has developed an innovative service offering high resolution water quality data at sea for ports and aquaculture. HiSea transforms the wealth of marine data collected by Sentinel satellites and generated by different Copernicus services to provide real-time information, thus improving operation, planning and management of various marine activities.

