His Serene Highness Prince Albert II Of Monaco Receives 2021 Indianapolis Prize Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award

INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The reigning Monarch of Monaco His Serene Highness Prince Albert II is an ocean conservationist, a philanthropist for protection of human rights, a five-time Olympian, and the 2021 Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award recipient.

In 2006, His Serene Highness proved his passion for wildlife conservation by establishing the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to address the planet's alarming environmental situation. The foundation directly raises funds and initiates action for ecological sustainability, establishes partnerships and carries out projects that limit the effects of climate change. The foundation makes water a priority, safeguarding the biodiversity and resources of the Mediterranean basin, the polar regions and least developed countries. In 2019, the Principality of Monaco supported the conservation efforts of the 2021 Indianapolis Prize winner and seahorse champion Dr. Amanda Vincent.

"Prince Albert II is an inspirational leader at the forefront of protecting the health of earth's lands and waters, the variety of its plants and animals, and the development of renewable energies," said Jane Alexander. "It is a great honor to welcome him as the recipient of the Global Wildlife Ambassador Award for 2021."

HSH Prince Albert II helped reinforce protection measures for the Mediterranean bluefin tuna as an endangered species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). In addition to attending the World Conservation Congress, his role as chair of the 25 th Mediterranean Science Commission brings together countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea and engages in international scientific research. His Serene Highness has carried on his family's tradition in conservation through his efforts to preserve oceans, coral reefs and sea life.

"I am extremely honored to be receiving such an important award, a truly significant one in the field of animal conservation. Please allow me to take this award as an additional encouragement to pursue my action and to stick to my convictions. It will help me keep on my commitments and my contributions to the preservation of the oceans, the conservation of coral reefs and marine protected areas, and strive to protect endangered marine species."

~His Serene Highness Albert II, the Sovereign Prince of Monaco

Under Prince Albert II's leadership, Monaco is the official proponent for action by CITES on behalf of seahorses — a flagship species that is indicative of ocean health. Monaco joined CITES in 1978 and has provided funding to the CITES Secretariat for work to implement decisions and support Project Seahorse efforts to ensure marine fish are legally sourced to ensure exports do not threaten wild populations. In November 2020, Monaco also became the official proponent of a new International Union for Conservation of Nature's Resolution focused on conservation of seahorses, pipefishes and sea dragons, which directs 1,450 organizations to take action.

His Serene Highness' love for the natural world is rooted in a commitment to the world that will be left for future generations. His foundation has 10 foreign branches and has funded almost 700 projects for a total engagement of 84 million €.

Prince Albert II will be honored on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Indianapolis Prize Gala presented by Cummins Inc., to be held in downtown Indianapolis. This inspirational black-tie event honors conservationists' selfless dedication, scientific expertise and lasting success, while an influential audience enjoys an awe-inspiring evening of storytelling with films shot on location around the world.

The Award

This year's award is a new original piece of art created by Beijing-based artist Zheng Lu. His gravity-defying sculptural work focuses on the universal images found in nature and the elements.

The stainless-steel artwork follows his "Water in Dripping" series, emphasizing the significance of water as an important resource for all living organisms. The movement of water is a momentary capture of historical space and time, just like the establishment of the award to honor the field of animal protection. The shape of the award signifies water, while evolving like the DNA helix curve, two core elements of life.

History of Indianapolis Prize Global Wildlife Ambassadors

Working with field conservationists and scientists, the Global Wildlife Ambassadors use their communications skills to tell the stories of threatened and endangered species and habitats, raising awareness of these issues with the public, businesses and policymakers.

Jane Alexander, whose advocacy for wild things and wild places has included involvement with the Wildlife Conservation Society, the Audubon Society and Panthera, is Honorary Chair of the Indianapolis Prize and received the inaugural Global Wildlife Ambassador award in 2012.

Stage and screen star Sigourney Weaver received the honor in 2016 for her dedication to the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. Since her starring role in the 1988 film Gorillas in the Mist, she has served as honorary chair of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International. She brought credibility to BBC's highly popular series Planet Earth, joined conservationists at the United Nations General Assembly and has earned multiple awards from the Explorer's Club and Audubon's Women in Conservation.

Actor and environmentalist Harrison Ford received the 2018 award for his bold action to preserve the natural world. A dedicated supporter of Conservation International for more than 25 years, his hands-on approach led to assisting with patrols of the Hudson River by helicopter and trekking through the forests of Indonesia to understand the unsustainable palm oil crisis affecting species like orangutans. He gave voice to the Nature is Speaking film, The Ocean, and helped secure the protection of more than 40 million acres on three continents as part of the Global Conservation Fund.

ABOUT THE INDIANAPOLIS PRIZEThe Indianapolis Prize recognizes and rewards conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of an animal species or group of species. Winners receive an unrestricted $250,000 award. Remaining Finalists each receive $10,000.

