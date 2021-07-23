His Holiness The XIV Dalai Lama Addresses UC Santa Barbara In An Event To Bring Hope And Optimism

Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the XIV Dalai Lama Chair in Tibetan Buddhism and Cultural Studies at UC Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the UC Santa Barbara Department of Religious Studies celebrates a milestone anniversary of the study of Tibetan Buddhism. Twenty years ago, the Duggan Family was honored to join with other community members, friends, and alumni to fund the XIV Dalai Lama Endowed Chair in Tibetan Buddhism and Cultural Studies at UC Santa Barbara.

Marking the occasion and as a keynote event of UCSB's Arts & Lectures 2021-2022 CREATING HOPE programming initiative, His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama joined in conversation with Pico Iyer, a friend, observer and student of the Dalai Lama. This virtual event, hosted by UC Santa Barbara for the purpose of bringing hope and optimism, was broadcast worldwide. A group of 25 people, including Bob Duggan of Duggan Investments, were invited to join the zoom gallery of attendees.

In his own words, here is how His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama views Creating Hope:

"Hope is very much connected with compassion, love and kindness. That's my view.

"Hope is very much connected with truth, honesty.

"You yourself remain truthful, honest, these are the basis of our hope and self-confidence. I feel like that," said His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama, on the evening's theme, Creating Hope.

Much moved by the event, Mr. Duggan had this to say:

"The chasm between the material world of science and the spiritual world of conscience can be bridged by understanding a very exceptional word. Conscience. Or con-science.

"Con is derived form Latin - it means with.

"Science is derived from French - scienta - it means knowledge, knowing.

"Conscience is something within you. It is the deepest well of knowledge that you have concerning what is right and what is wrong - along with the urge to do the right thing. Conscience is a very personal thing.

"Supporting my alma mater and religious studies was a personal thing for me and a choice of conscience. This week I'm very happy to honor the 20 th anniversary of that donation. I know many students have benefited from their studies and are now making their own impacts.

The Creating Hope event was a wonderful success for UCSB and a positive light when the world very much appreciates it.

CONTACT: Kelly Morfopoulos, kellym@dugganinvestments.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/his-holiness-the-xiv-dalai-lama-addresses-uc-santa-barbara-in-an-event-to-bring-hope-and-optimism-301340352.html

SOURCE Duggan Investments