Hiranda Donoghue (Photo: Business Wire)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced Hiranda Donoghue was appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Donoghue will oversee global legal operations, corporate governance and compliance. As a member of Fortune Brands' executive committee, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink, Donoghue will work closely with the other members of senior management and the legal department in all efforts to capitalize on new growth opportunities and support the Company's business strategy. Donoghue brings extensive leadership, strategy, operational experience and a deep commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion to her role.

She joins Fortune Brands from Baxter International Inc., a leading global medical products company, where she served as deputy general counsel and vice president since 2018, overseeing legal issues impacting all global business units, global strategy, R&D and contract manufacturing. Prior to her role at Baxter, Donoghue served for more than 11 years at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., most recently as vice president, Corporate and M&A Legal. In that role, she was instrumental in many of that company's most significant transactions.

Early in her career, Donoghue practiced at Davis, Polk & Wardwell in New York and Katten Muchin Rosenman in Chicago, primarily representing public companies, private equity and financial services institutions in M&A matters and other complex transactions across diverse industries. Donoghue currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Window To The World Communications (WTTW).

Donoghue earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in political science and organizational behavior and management from Brown University.

"Hiranda is a proven leader who brings vast experience guiding and advising companies through complex strategic matters, structuring and negotiating deals and collaborating across functions and regions, while ensuring legal compliance and mitigating risk," said Fink. "We are so happy to welcome Hiranda to the Fortune Brands team."

Donoghue is taking on this role as Robert Biggart, Fortune Brands' general counsel since 2013, retires at the end of the year.

