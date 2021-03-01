Hiram Walker & Sons Wins Fourth Straight Canadian Distillery Of The Year Award

Corby Spirit and Wine's whiskies earned top accolades at this year's virtual Canadian Whisky Awards TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - For the fourth year in a row, the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery in Windsor has been named the Distillery of the Year at the...

Corby Spirit and Wine's whiskies earned top accolades at this year's virtual Canadian Whisky Awards

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - For the fourth year in a row, the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery in Windsor has been named the Distillery of the Year at the 11th annual Canadian Whisky Awards.

The historic distillery, which has been producing Canadian whiskies longer than Canada has been a country, is where the Corby Spirit and Wine portfolio of Canadian whiskies is produced under the watchful eye of Master Blender Dr. Don Livermore.

"This is an incredible distinction for the dedicated and passionate team at Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery that has driven Corby whiskies to the top of the Canadian whisky charts," says Dr. Don Livermore. "But this iconic facility is more than just a distillery. It is a centre of innovation that is reflected in the quality, award-winning brands in the Corby family."

As an example of the innovation that comes out of the Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery, J.P. Wiser's Old Fashioned, a ready-to-drink pre-mixed iteration of the classic cocktail, was named Flavoured Whisky of the Year at the Canadian Whisky Awards, one of five Corby brands to take home top honours.

Other notable awards:

Sipping Whisky (Export): J.P. Wiser's Triple Barrel

J.P. Wiser's Triple Barrel Award of Excellence Line Extension: Lot 40 Dark Oak

Lot 40 Dark Oak Best Cask Strength: J.P. Wiser's 22 Year Old Cask Strength Port Cask Finish

J.P. Wiser's 22 Year Old Cask Strength Port Cask Finish Best Blended Highly Commended: J.P. Wiser's 22 Year Old Cask Strength Port Cask Finish

Six Canadian Whisky Awards Gold Medals were also draped over the bottles of six Corby whiskies: J.P. Wiser's Old Fashioned, J.P. Wiser's Alumni Whisky Mark Messier, J.P. Wiser's Alumni Whisky Yvan Cournoyer, J.P. Wiser's 22 Year Old Cask Strength Port Cask Finish, J.P. Wiser's 23 Year Old and Lot 40 Dark Oak.

The Canadian Whisky Awards recognize the best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards. To qualify, a whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. Winners are selected by an independent panel of whisky experts in blind taste testing.

This year's event was conducted virtually. For a full list of 2021 winners, please visit canadianwhiskyawards.com.

About Corby Spirit and WineCorby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, The Glenlivet®, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo®. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

