HiPhi X Launches With A Unique Handle-less, Touch-free, Electronically Controlled NT Door System

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium, smart, all-electric vehicle brand, is excited to announce the application of its world-first NT Door system on the HiPhi X.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium, smart, all-electric vehicle brand, is excited to announce the application of its world-first NT Door system on the HiPhi X. The innovative new entry to the premium automotive segment will debut at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show.

HiPhi X, the first model of the HiPhi brand, is positioned as a self-learning, supercar-inspired SUV, adopting the world's first Human Oriented Architecture (HOA) enabling a secure, developer-open software platform. HOA comprises of 6 "super brain" domain controllers, connected by 1G Ethernet, over 500 sensors, and a 5G-V2X technology network.

HiPhi X comes with 2 battery options, the larger being a 96 kWh unit. The battery technology, highly efficient electric drive system and a low drag coefficient of 0.27, delivers a range of 610 km (NEDC). The HiPhi X will accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9s. The advanced vehicle has been developed with dual-redundant systems which is a key enabler for its Level 3 autonomous driving capability. The HiPhi X is equipped with the worlds-first NT Door system, Programmable Matrix Lighting (PML), Intelligent Signal Display (ISD), a theatre-style co-pilot screen and other leading technologies to bring users a truly new experience.

Review:

Touch-free NT Door system: The world's only touch-free entry, luxury SUV without door handles or mechanical lock cylinders

Six electronically controlled doors: All six doors in the NT Door system contain independent control modules, creating an intelligent system well beyond the simplicity of traditional mechanical structures typically seen in the automotive world. All six doors power-close with the push of a button. One need not crease their suit jacket or dinner gown whilst reaching to close the door.

Multiple methods of lock/unlock: Users can enter through facial recognition, smart key, smartphone ID and can also be unlocked remotely through the HiPhi app.

6 modes of ingress and egress: With multiple different combinations, the world's first NT Doors give users an original, unparalleled sense of occasion.

360° proximity sensing: With the omnidirectional intelligent sensing system made possible through both positioning and ultrasonic sensors, the HiPhi X can detect the user's position, or objects, that may be in the path of the doors and adjust the opening angle accordingly. With the gentle press of a button the doors swing out in a safe manner with purpose and precision for ultimate convenience.

Continuously evolving: The HOA electrical architecture will allow over-the-air updates for improved or additional control of all electronic features from vehicle performance to seat control and UX interfaces.

HiPhi X is now entering the final phase of development and launch ahead of production which is expected to commence by the end of this year, with official deliveries in 2021.

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction. It also embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialisation of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hiphi-x-launches-with-a-unique-handle-less-touch-free-electronically-controlled-nt-door-system-301121667.html

SOURCE Human Horizons