Hip Hop Artist Danza Makes Charitable Pledge

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City-based hip hop artist known as Danza has pledged to donate fifty percent of the net proceeds garnered from the sale of his upcoming album to Kansas City G.I.F.T. A 501(c)3 organization, G.I.F.T. stands for Generating Income For Tomorrow, and is dedicated to providing grants to Black owned businesses in Kansas City, focused on those with operations in low income areas. Their mission is to help create jobs, increase economic opportunity and reduce poverty in disadvantaged areas, eliminate food deserts, and work towards reducing the racial wealth gap.

Danza understands that his growth and success as an artist is directly tied to his community and the opportunities he has found there. When searching for the organization he would partner with, Danza did quite a bit of research on Kansas City non-profits and selected G.I.F.T. because their mission aligns perfectly with his own social philosophies and priorities. "I found so many great organizations in Kansas City, all of them doing great work ," Danza said, "but I selected G.I.F.T. because they are hyper-focused on the local community. G.I.F.T. is a smaller organization, and I love that. I wanted to select a charity where my money and awareness could do the most good and make the biggest impact, and that is definitely G.I.F.T."

Those who wish to support Danza on his quest to raise money for G.I.F.T., while also bringing catchy new music onto the scene, are encouraged to pre-order the new album now at DanzaSpecial.com or on iTunes. The album, entitled Danza's Garden, is slated for release on Friday September 11th and features ten brand new songs. The album will be available in both CD and digital formats, the latter of which will be available on all major streaming and download platforms worldwide. Supporters are urged to follow Danza on the streaming platform of their choice, to ensure they don't miss out when the new album is released. Donors can also support G.I.F.T. directly by visiting KansasCityGift.com.

On this newest album, Danza showcases his personal and artistic growth. The album, as a whole, metaphorically represents a garden: beauty, nourishment, cultivation and roots. Danza's Garden developed as the artist was falling in love with his soon-to-be wife, identifying his personal truths while grappling with rising societal dissonance. The album is a journey through the hopelessness brought by division and hate, to the healing power and elevation of love and beauty. Danza invites the listener to look inward with honesty, keep growing, and enjoy the ride.

SOURCE Danza