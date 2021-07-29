HINJ Presents The 'Excellence In STEM Education Award' To NJMEP

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthCare Institute of New Jersey ( HINJ) presents NJMEP's Pro-Action Education Network™ with the 'Excellence in STEM Education Award', recognizing the outstanding work by the NJMEP workforce development team over the past 18 months. The team is being honored for preparing students and upskilling the current workforce to meet the needs of today's modern manufacturers. Through training programs, apprenticeships, and numerous professional development initiatives, NJMEP's Pro-Action Education Network ™ is working to ensure has the workforce has the right skills to sustain New Jersey's standing as a global innovation leader. NJMEP will be accepting this award at State-of-the-State PART 3, registration is open now.

"Manufacturers have been struggling for years with a dwindling workforce. Without people, there is no manufacturing. The industry continues to struggle with an outdated stigma and our Pro-Action Education Network ™ team has done a tremendous job of breaking down those misconceptions. Between the training and certification programs, as well as our student outreach, we are gaining ground to bridge the skills gap," stated John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO, NJMEP. He continues, "I'm incredibly thankful HINJ is recognizing the efforts of the team. There's plenty of work left to do, but it's always nice being honored by such an important organization".

The Pro-Action Education Network ™ is a statewide program that creates a collaborative network with the goal of identifying and filling open job positions by providing critical skills to students and workers. It accomplishes its mission by offering training and upskilling opportunities to incumbent workers, assessing the demand for education and training across geographic and institutional boundaries, and creating a collaborative relationship between education providers and workforce development stakeholders.

Since 2000, NJMEP has helped manufacturers retain more than 34,000 jobs and create over 8,000 jobs. New Jersey manufacturers are directly benefiting from the Pro-Action Education Network ™'s efforts, as it provides individuals with the skills they need to enter the workforce or advance from their current role.

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.

For more than 25 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and a proven track record of success to help manufacturers adopt the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $5.4 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

