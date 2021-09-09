Hindman To Offer A Fine Selection Of Diamonds In September Important Jewelry Auction

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 13, Hindman Auctions will present its fall Important Jewelry auction, which will be highlighted by an impressive selection of diamonds.

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 13, Hindman Auctions will present its fall Important Jewelryauction, which will be highlighted by an impressive selection of diamonds. Brooches and cuff bracelets will also be among exceptional lots presented. Top designers such as Taffin, Verdura, Harry Winston, Sterlé, Cartier, Bulgari, Buccellati, Van Cleef & Arpels and Boucheron will be represented in the auction offerings.

Diamond Rings The standout lot of the sale will be a spectacular diamond ring by Taffin (lot 98; estimate: $250,000-350,000), which is featured on the catalogue cover. The ring contains a cushion cut diamond weighing 5.89 carats and numerous single cut diamonds. The diamond is Internally Flawless, D color, and is Type IIa (which is a classification for the most chemically pure diamonds, such as the famed Golconda diamonds). Another notable diamond ring is an exceptional 5.12 carat emerald cut diamond (lot 55; estimate: $125,000- $175,000) that is D color, VVS2 clarity, and has no fluorescence. Additionally, the sale features more than 20 outstanding diamond rings of different shapes ranging from 7.13 to 1.85 carats, D to Q color and VVS1 to SI2 clarity.

Standout JewelryAn exquisite selection of cuffs will be offered. One notable cuff is a Verdura, yellow gold, multigem and diamond 'Sunburst' cuff bracelet (lot 73; estimate: $30,000- $50,000). Other elegant pieces are an agate, garnet and enamel cuff bracelet (lot 74; estimate: $7,000 - $9,000) by Verdura and two Mario Buccellati cuffs.

Bidding for the September 13 auction will begin at 10am CT and will be available via absentee bid, by phone and online through the Digital Bid Room, Hindman's recently launched online and mobile bidding platform. Additional information on the auction can be found at the auction page here and in the catalogue here.

About Hindman Hindman is one of the nation's leading fine art auction houses connecting cities nationwide to the global art market and providing expertise across all categories, sales channels and price points. Hindman operates more salerooms in the United States than any other auction house and conducts over 100 auctions a year in categories such as fine art, jewelry and timepieces, modern design, books and manuscripts, couture, furniture and decorative arts, Asian art, Western art and more.

