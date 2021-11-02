Hims & Hers Expands Support For Men's Sexual Wellness With Introduction Of Climax Delay Wipes

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers", NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today introduced Climax Delay Wipes as a new non-prescription offering...

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers", NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today introduced Climax Delay Wipes as a new non-prescription offering within Hims' Sexual Health category on forhims.com. The non-prescription single-use benzocaine wipes provide a simple and effective way to maintain erections for longer periods of time.

"Nearly 1 in 4 men experience some form of premature ejaculation and up to 40% wish they had more control over their climax," said Dr. Pete Stahl, SVP of Men's Sexual Health & Urology at Hims & Hers. "Our new wipes join our line-up of sexual health products like our existing Climax Delay Spray to provide Hims consumers with another option to improve their sexual quality of life by giving them better control in the bedroom and a more delayed climax."

In addition to the new Climax Delay Wipes, Hims provides several solutions targeting climax delay including non-prescription Climax Delay Spray as well as access to both daily and as-needed premature ejaculation prescriptions (available if prescribed by a healthcare provider after a telehealth consultation on forhims.com). Hims & Hers also offers a host of other prescription and non-prescription sexual health products and services, including access to treatment for erectile dysfunction, genital herpes and cold sores, condoms and lubricants, vibrators and birth control pills.

"We're thrilled to be offering a new non-prescription sexual health offering that can help men feel better and more confident about themselves," said Andrew Dudum, CEO and Co-Founder, Hims & Hers. "It's our goal to offer access to a variety of treatment options - both prescription and not - so our customers can truly tailor their treatment plans in ways best for them. The Climax Delay Wipes are a reflection of our work to make personalized healthcare more accessible."

For more information about the Climax Delay Wipes, visit https://www.forhims.com/benzocaine-wipes and to learn more about Hims treatment options for premature ejaculation, visit https://www.forhims.com/premature-ejaculation.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

